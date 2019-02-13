Wilkinson Ranch Angus Bull Sale

Date: February 11, 2019

Location: De Smet, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson, Chamberlain, SD

Averages:

94 Yearling Bulls – $4,154

89 Commercial Yearling Heifers – $1,250

The Wilkinson Angus operation headed up by Bill and Mary Wilkinson along with sons Dan and Mark and their families presented a very uniform set of moderate birth weight, high growth bulls at their second annual bull sale in De Smet, South Dakota. Cattlemen braved icy roads and cold temperatures to take advantage of the opportunity to add these high-quality bulls to their operations.

High Sellers

$8,500- Lot 14- WILKS Sonic 168X, 3/3/2018 DL Sonic son out of WIKS Queen 131 that featured a 70 lb. birth weight coupled with a 772 lb. adjusted weaning weight and a 1,508 lb. yearling weight that was purchased by Sunset Angus, Balko, OK

$6,500- Lot 44- WILKS Transformer 2038, 3/25/2018 Flying V Transformer son out of WILKS Mandate Edellamere that combined a birth weight of 75 lbs. with an 847 lbs. adjusted weaning weight and a 1,537 lb. adjusted yearling weight and was purchase by Brian Moore, Artesian, SD.

$6,000- Lot 43- WILKS Transformer 2078X, a 3/18/2018 Flying V transformer son out of WILKS Rito 70R Elluna that had a 60 lb. birth weight coupled with an adjusted weaning weight of 779 lbs. and an adjusted yearling weight of 1,419 lbs. and was purchased by Chad Dylla, De Smet, SD.

$6,000- Lot 83-WILKS Outright King 23P 1928X, a 3/22/18 WILKS Outright King 136X son out of WILS Extra Beauty 109 that coupled a 70 lb. birth weight with an 866 lbs. adjusted weaning weight and a 1,474 lb. adjusted yearling weight and was purchased by Charles Fridley, Artesian, SD.

$1,250- The sale's volume buyer of commercial females purchasing some 50 head at this figure was Richard Baier, De Smet, South Dakota.