Wilkinson Ranch Annual Black Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Mark Hove

Date of Sale: 02/12/2024

Location: DeSmet Event Center, DeSmet, SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages: 71 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $5,225



Top bulls:

Lot 23, Wilks Iconic 923X, 3/9/2023 son of DB Iconic G95 x DL Sonic 444 to Sutphin Cattle, Lamar, CO for $9,000.



Lot 24, Wilks Iconic 1313X, 3/19/2023 son of DB Iconic G95 x Haynes Outright 452 to Nick Wilkinson, Lake Preston, SD for $8,250.



Lot 47, Wilks Summation 503X, 3/23/2023 son of KCF Bennet Summation x PA Safeguard 021 to David Carlson, Lake Preston, SD for $7,250.



Lot 57, Wilks Ashland 163X,3/1/2023 son of Wilks Ashland 210X x 2XL Bronc 8153 to Tod Naber, Miller, SD for $7,250.



Lot 27, Wilks Jonesboro 443X, 3/15/2023 son of Williams Jonesboro 700-602 x Rito Revenue 5M2 of 2536 PRE to Scott Munson, Rugby, ND for $7,000.



Lot 40, Wilks Growth Fund 893X, 3/9/2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x Sitz Upward 10121 to Matt Magness, Iroquois, SD for $7,000.