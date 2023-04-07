Will it ever end? Ranchers deal with snow on snow as April storm piles it deeper

“Prepare for the worst and hope for the best.” It’s a bit of old time wisdom that ranchers have a habit of repeating, especially when the weatherman predicts a spring blizzard. Early April storms catch many of us right in the midst of calving, and with snow still piled high from previous storms, keeping cattle in protected areas is challenging.

For many ranchers in the northern plains, the winter of 2022-23 has been one big hit after another. The early April storm that traversed several states April 3-5th brought heavy snow and strong winds that spanned several states. A foot or more of snow fell in parts of north central South Dakota and southeastern North Dakota. Lusk, Wyoming and Hot Springs, South Dakota, both reported thirty inches of snow.

Even areas that didn’t receive quite the snow impact still felt the sting as the snow accumulated over the winter has piled up to fill shelter belts, form ridges and banks beside roads that blow in time after time and pile up beside windbreaks and cover fences.

Joe Giemza, who ranches near Lusk, Wyoming, said that by five o’clock Monday morning he already had ten inches of snow on the ground.

“We have had a lot of snow this winter,” he said. “We have had warmer weather so before this storm it was pretty much all gone except for in the deep ravines where the wind blew it in. This storm was bad in terms of the amount of snow that fell, but not the worst by far. We got a lot of snow and it was quite heavy so it didn’t drift as bad. Tuesday night I measured twenty-seven inches, and I don’t know what more we got that night, I am just happy that the sun was shining Wednesday morning.”

Giemza said that the drifts he moved Tuesday were back Wednesday, and it will be a while until the county comes down his road to plow him out.

“The town of Lusk was closed for two days, and highway 85 was closed from South Dakota to the Colorado border,” he said. “I live down in a valley on a dead end. There are three ranches here but it will probably be three or four days before the snowplow comes in here. If I have meat and potatoes and Pendleton, I’m good.”

Giemza’s cows started calving in January, so he didn’t have many calves born during this latest storm. He does believe that stress from the storms in December had residual effects on his cattle.

“I AI so I know the exact breeding dates of each cow,” he said. “I had four cows that calved twenty-two to thirty-seven days early. Those calves only lived for about three days and then they died. A lot of others also calved early as well. I think stress from the December storm affected them. That one was brutal.”

Giemza joked that the forecasters were off on the timing of the start and finish of the storm.

“Weathermen and politicians can be wrong and still get paid,” he said.

But overall he said it was not as bad as it could have been, and his cattle came through it well.

Patrick Jacobsen ranches in southeastern Wyoming, between Cheyenne and Chugwater. He said that he actually hoped they would get more snow than they did.

“We were on the edge of it and got 7-9 inches,” he said. “We were awfully dry; the last day of March we had seventy mile per hour winds and dirt blowing. We are sure appreciative of the moisture. We didn’t get it all at once like Casper did. We are thankful for the moisture, it was much needed.”

While Jacobsen is thankful for some moisture to bring on the grass, he is ready for the wind to quit blowing.

“In Wyoming we are certainly used to some wind, but the entire month of March there was not one day it wasn’t snowing, blowing, really cold, or a combination of the three,” he said. “The wind has been relentless this winter. It seems like it hasn’t quit blowing since Thanksgiving.”

Jacobsen started calving in February, so he was on the tail end when this storm hit. One calf ended up with a broken leg during the storm but he was able to cast it and said the calf is doing well.

“My grandpa used to say that was the price you had to pay for moisture,” he said.

He has heard some horror stories of losses in the area; only thirty to forty miles away sixteen to twenty-four inches of snow fell.

“We missed the big part, but we couldn’t have ordered a better storm,” he said. “I kept looking and hoping it would shift a little bit south, but it basically followed the county line. We’re thankful for what we got, though, and when the snow melts it should soak right in and we’ll see some green grass. We’re ready.”

Jacobsen said that the wind has evaporated the moisture from the snow that piled up in windbreaks, snow fences and tree rows all winter. Earlier storms and bitter cold snaps in December and February were stressful for the cattle, and he believes that the stress is a possible cause for a couple of early abortions.

“We have a big tree row, probably five hundred yards long, and they didn’t leave it for a couple of months,” he said. “They are certainly used to the wind but we were able to feed down there so it didn’t all blow away.”

Cassia (Schlenker) Klemz is hoping that this is the last blizzard of the year. She works with her family on their ranch near Montpelier, North Dakota. The area reportedly received just over a foot of snow during the recent storm, and local roads, including I-94, were still closed on April 5, with forty mile per hour winds drifting the snow. Cassia and her new husband live about twenty miles from the ranch where she grew up, and she said that a December blizzard kept her stranded at the ranch just three weeks after their wedding.

“I usually pack a bag in these instances;” she laughed, “Christian got broke in early! I anticipate I’m going to be staying out here another two nights; I have been here since Monday night and probably won’t get home until Friday. He is missing me, but he is super supportive and I appreciate how understanding he is.”

Cassia said that she has never seen this much snow. Her parents have told her that the winter of 1996-97 was worse, with 110 inches of snowfall that winter. Her dad figures they are now over 100 inches for this winter.

Schlenkers, who raise registered Simmental cattle, started calving in January, and were down to the last few cows due to calve so they were able to get them all into the barn for this storm.

“We have a pretty long calving window,” Cassia said. “We space them apart so that we can handle them with the facilities we have. It has been a pretty crazy winter. Preparing for this storm was different, as spring hasn’t set in here. Normally we already have some pairs out to pasture, but we have had a really brutal March so everything was still close to the yard.”

But she is thankful that they have the infrastructure to shelter the cattle when storms hit.

“The thing about living where we live is that we have to be prepared for this all winter long,” Cassia said. “We have windbreak panels in every pen, we bed by the windbreaks so that is where the cattle congregate, and because we calve in the winter we are equipped with calf barns and shelters. I guess we’re kind of used to it.”

Still, this winter is taking a toll on the livestock.

“We have older calves, so they are more self sufficient, but this weather puts a lot of stress on them,” she said. “We don’t see as many fatalities from the weather, as we would with younger calves, but we have treated a lot of calves for pneumonia, scours, and even a touch of coccidiosis. Every time a storm system comes through we are dealing with sickness afterwards. That is going to be our biggest challenge over the next couple of weeks, just making sure we get everything treated before it’s too late and they are too compromised.”

The cows, too, have been showing signs of cumulative stress, and with their breeding season approaching, Cassia is concerned about fertility and breedback. She said that pastures did not have much regrowth late last summer due to drought, and the cows didn’t have time to put some weight back on after their calves were weaned in October before the first blizzard hit in November.

“Normally we run them on cornstalks and stubble for a month to six weeks, but we had to start feeding long hay early in November, and with the weather the cows just weren’t putting on as much weight as we like to see,” she said. “We are seeing residual effects because of how brutal the winter has been with storm one on top of another. Some cows never put that weight back on, we had some calve with hardly an udder, and we’ve seen some abort. It may be part of the reason behind the calves’ illness too. We will probably also see residual effects of the winter stress in our fertility this year.”

Still, Cassia said that she is trying to have a positive outlook and that there is always something to be thankful for. When a blizzard hit in April of 2022, they were dealing with a foot of snow on top of a foot of mud. The frost hasn’t come out of the ground yet so even with some melting recently they don’t have much mud now.

“I’m thankful we had as much melting as we did because we were running out of places to put the snow,” she said. “It’s no fun to deal with these conditions, and it’s easy to become depressed if you focus on frustrating things. The fact that we haven’t lost many calves is positive. You can always find the silver lining although sometimes you have to dig pretty deep.”

Sammy Vickers-Meeks, from Hay Springs, Nebraska, says that they have had enough snow to last them a lifetime this winter. That area has received over seven feet of snow to date, and Sammy is pretty sure that drifts from their first storm in November will still be there in June.

“We have not had a storm that didn’t come sideways,” she said. “We have drifts that almost cover fifteen foot trees. We have drifts to the tops of the roofs of several sheds. Everybody is just ready for spring.”

Sammy and her family help her partner Tate Pieper on the Pieper Red Angus Ranch, and she teaches in Hay Springs. She said that one storm after another has left them with roads closed and that they have missed twelve or fourteen days of school.

“It has just been crazy,” she said. “Even though this last storm only brought about five inches of snow the roads still drifted completely closed. The wind was miserable, and we had some ice from a little rain too.”

Fences are covered with drifts so hard the cattle can just walk right over them.

“I don’t even have a place to put anything,” Sammy said. “We have pastures that we normally run in all the time that I can’t use because the fences are drifted over. I’m trying to figure out how to put electric fence over the snow, but we only have so many electric fence chargers. I have gotten a lot of calls on my broodmare band being out. The last time I found one group only a mile from the highway.”

The family has had to dig the snow out of their working chute and load out chute by hand. They had their bull sale the first weekend in April and the snow drifted county roads shut during the sale so they had to take a longer route just to get home. Conditions are so icy that they have had to use four wheelers instead of saddle horses in their calving lots because the ground is so slick.

“It has been very labor intensive,” Sammy said. “We have been calving since November; some commercial heifers that we bought started calving right when that first storm hit. I know we have had higher losses, more abortions, and losses to weird things. We had some tiny premies, and a lot of cows calving a full week ahead of our estimated calving dates.”

But, she said, it has to get better. Soon, she hopes. She is still waiting for the Meadowlarks to come back.

Peiper Red Angus calves in northern Nebraska take shelter by bale windbreaks. The calves can duck under the electric fence that keeps the cows from tearing the bales apart. Sammy Vickers-Meeks said that their cattle are weary after being hammered all winter by so many storms.

