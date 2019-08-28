Will James Society to host events at Hardin, Billings

The Will James Society is holding its’ annual “Gather” at Hardin and Billings, Montana, September 5 – 8, 2019. Last year’s Gather was in Lone Pine, CA; the year before that in Mesa, AZ. We’re privileged they are coming to Big Sky Country this year, and they are excited to see where their hero walked and rode and lived and wrote and cowboyed!

The organization gives Will James Books to small and rural schools and libraries, as well as awarding scholarships in an effort to keep Will James’ amazing cowboy contributions alive. Members are sought from this region, and the public is welcome and encouraged to join in every part of the Gather except the business meetings. Annual $35 memberships for individuals or families may be purchased at the Gather, or by writing The Will James Society c/o Ed White, Treasurer; 669 Picabo Street; Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

Members arriving in Hardin, Montana for the annual Will James Gather on Thursday, Sept. 5 will register at the WJS booth in the lobby of Big Horn Museum and enjoy “meet, greet and visit day,” with Three Brothers Bistro the gathering place for dinner at 5:30 pm. Friday the 6th the annual WJS Board/Membership meeting begins at 9 am in the Main Gallery meeting room of Big Horn Museum, followed by the huge historic adventure of Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. A guided tour of the Big Horn Museum and Grounds will follow the lunch hour. WJS members will set up their auction items on the Grounds prior to the 4:30 Barbecue there, provided by Bud’s Catering. This event is open to the public, including the auction (with winning bids announced after the meal), Western music, and an informative presentation on Montana cowboys and the tack they use.

Following Saturday’s 8:30 am breakfast at the Big Horn Bakery & Cafe in downtown Hardin, a tour bus will transport Gather participants for 11 am arrival at the Buckaroo Business Western Store in Billings for a brief Q & A session, tour, and shopping. The bus stops again for 12:30 lunch at Raven’s Cafe in the Yellowstone Art Museum; followed by a guided tour of the Museum and extensive Will James Art and memorabilia exhibit. From there the bus moves to Smoky Lane where Will James resided while writing and illustrating many of his books. The final historic tour in Billings is the wonderful Western Heritage Museum and their Will James memorabilia. Dinner at High Horse Saloon and Eatery includes the opportunity to dance if you have a mind to, before the bus returns to Hardin.

Before departing Montana the WJS is invited to enjoy the Big Horn Museum’s free “Country Fun Day” in Hardin all day Sunday the 8th. Beginning with church, events include live and silent auctions, games, lunch, even a tractor parade — topped off by a full ribeye steak supper for $25!

For further information email Sharon DeCarlo at horsetalesltd@aol.com

–Will James Society