Wilson Ranch SimAngus/Jenson Ranch SimAngus Transition Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 29, 2024

Location: St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Averages:

48 Yearling Bulls Avg. $5,150



Wilson Ranch SimAngus and Jenson SimAngus held what was termed as a “Transitional” Bull Sale at St. Onge Livestock Auction. Transitional as in the transition of the Wilson SimAngus cowherd to Jace and Ron Jenson who purchase the cowherd from Wayne Wilson.



This sale represented a combination of the spring born 2023 bulls from Wilson Ranch and SimAngus bulls from Jenson Ranch. Good hard-bodied thick bulls sold very well to nice crowd of ranchers and stockmen from the region.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 49, Jenson Rocco T809FL, Mar. 21, 2023, 1/4 Sim x 3/4 Angus sired by TJ 912J x VBR Chieftain 3W21 to Clanton Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $8,250.



Lot 53, Jenson Rocco Y858FL, Mar. 19, 2023, 1/4 Sim x 3/4 Angus sired by TJ 912J x Koupal Advance 28 to Wayne & Susan Nelson, Buffalo, SD for $8,000.



Lot 51, Jenson Rocco T821FL, Mar. 16, 2023, 1/4 Sim x 3/4 Angus sired by TJ 912J to Wayne & Susan Nelson, Buffalo, SD for $8,00.



Lot 18, Wilson MR 713L, Mar. 19, 2023, 3/4 Sim x 1/4 Angus sired by 307 Wilson MR 5120J x MR CCF 20-20 to Open 8 Ranch, Broadus, MT for $7,000.



Lot 19, Wilson MR 08L, Mar. 9, 2023, 3/4 Sim x 1/4 Angus sired by 307 Wilson MR 5120J x MR CCF 20-20 to Open 8 Ranch, Broadus, MT for $7,000.



Very nice final sale for Wayne Wilson and introductory sale in the area for Jenson Ranch. Watch for exciting things from this cowherd to come in the future.

