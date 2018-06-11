WIN a 2 night stay at Smith Lodge in Sundance, WY!

Smith Lodge

Smith Lodge is located at the base of the Bear Lodge Mountains, just 4 miles off Interstate 90 and 5 miles west of downtown Sundance, WY. The Lodge offers a scenic, comfortable, and relaxing “retreat in the Black Hills” atmosphere.

Outdoor enthusiasts will love the accessibility to the scenic Bear Lodge Mountains, just above the Lodge. There are designated hiking and biking trails, cross-country skiing trails, and groomed snowmobile trails. You are also just minutes from nearby golf courses and fishing.

For additional fees and by scheduling ahead, you can arrange horseback trail riding and Polaris Ranger rides right from the Lodge. We offer an hour, half-day, or full-day excursions.

Smith Lodge is home to 7J Outfitters

7J Outfitters provides full guided 1-on-1 or 2-on-1 hunts. We lease OVER 200,000 acres of private property, in addition to National Forest leases.

Available guided hunts, subject to season: Whitetail deer, Muledeer, Elk, Antelope, Spring Bear, Spring Turkey, Mountain Lion

Contact 7J for more information

A guided hunt with Seven J Outfitters is available for an additional fee,

but is not included in the prize.