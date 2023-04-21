Wind fanned the flames: Nebraska Cooksley Complex Fire

Blustery wind, dry conditions, lightning and possibly a spark from the railroad combined to create a nearly 40,000 acre fire in Nebraska last week.

Strong winds are sucking the winter moisture from the ground in the central part of the state, making it ripe for fast moving grass fires.

The afternoon of Wednesday April 12th members of the Cooksley family were fencing near the railroad tracks along Highway 2, near Merna, Nebraska. They watched smoke roll out of the railroad right-of- ways after a Burlington Northern/ Santa Fe train passed.

The family was able to knock down the fire initially and watched it through the night. Believing it to be out they left to care for their cattle. But high south winds fanned the fire back to life about mid-day Thursday. “When I got the call, I spent a good hour calling locals who I knew had sprayers and could come help us,” said Mark Finney, First Assistant Fire Chief of the Anselmo Volunteer Fire Department. “It burned clear up to the Middle Loup river east of Dunning. We thought we had it kind of under control but straight west winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour came through Thursday evening and it ran east another 10 miles towards Milburn. We were really gaining on it when the lightning and wind hit us. We could have had 500 guys and it wouldn’t have helped.”

To complicate the fire fighting efforts the storm with the strong winds in the evening was accompanied by dry lightning, sparking three more fires. Matt McGinn was fighting fire on the neighboring Cooksley ranch when they saw the lightning strike and the smoke roll. “My wife called and said it was coming for the buildings and we headed home. It was about a mile south of the house when it started. We got it pretty much put out when the wind changed. It was coming so fast, I’ve never seen a head fire quite like that. The flames were probably 20 foot tall.”

The Cooksley Fire raged across central Nebraska, this photo was taken while Lori Klein was helping evacuating her parents Larry and Linda Kastens north of Anselmo, Nebraska. Lori Klein | Courtesy photo

The firemen and volunteers were able to save Matt’s home and other buildings but his father Butch’s home and the old homestead house which they used as a bunkhouse were lost. “Dad’s positive attitude has made it a lot easier for the rest of us, he is currently staying with my sister but has found a house to rent for the time being. The big miracle for us is we had all of our bulls and bred heifers in the middle of that fire. Neighbors or firemen sprayed the bulls down as long as they could but the bulls are fine. 90 bred heifers were south of Dad’s house and they are all fine,” McGinn said.

The McGinns calve in May and June and practice year round rotational grazing and are grateful to have only lost some hay and about a section of ground. “I tell everyone to go help Cooksleys and the others, we were pretty fortunate. I really want to recognize the fire departments and volunteers for saving our house. It’s a miracle. George Cooksley and I both are on our rural fire department board and I really appreciate the equipment they have now, the training and response time. I’m grateful they do a good job and are willing to put themselves in harm’s way.”

Fire trucks holding the fire line as they saved the home of Matt McGinn, unfortunately his father Butch’s home and a bunkhouse were lost. Matt McGinn | Courtesy photo

The McGinn fire also jumped highway 2 and eventually joined the Cooksley fire. Two more fires were south and north of the small town of Brewster.

Looking east from the McGinn ranch out into Cooksley’s. Ben Cooksley

Twenty-three fire departments from across the state and hundreds of volunteers came to the aid of the Anselmo volunteer firemen. The Fertilizer Plant in Merna stayed open to fill trucks with water and Country Partners Coop donated $2,000 of fuel to the fire departments. Donations of food and drinks were appreciated. Highway 2 was closed for several hours.

Livestock losses to the fire were minimal but some calves were lost. Linda Teahon | Courtesy photo

“We fought the fire till 3 am and the weather service said we would have northwest winds starting at 3 and they nailed it. We were probably within an hour of having control but the wind took it another 3 to 4 miles east. We were so spread out,” Finney said.

Finney said this was his first experience fighting this large of a fire and he is very thankful for all the help they received. “We were so spread out, we called air support Thursday afternoon from Arrow Aviation out of Broken Bow. They helped with suppression with 2 or 3 planes and they were back at daylight on Friday.”

Finney said the cooler and more humid weather on Friday was a blessing and with the fire under control the volunteers spent the day working on equipment in preparation of another call.

The Nebraska State Patrol brought in their Drone Response Team and helped map the fire with the official report for the Cooksley fire at 37,000 acres burned of mainly summer pasture, feed, shelter belts and fences. Thankfully minimal livestock losses have been reported.

Crews ran shifts through Sunday evening April 16, 2023, mopping up and watching for flare ups.

The Cooksley family lost a significant amount of grass, but neighbors stepped up before feeding time rolled around. “The fire was grand, we were really lucky here, it bypassed the vast majority of the cowherd who were still on winter range but 90 percent of the summer range is gone,” George Cooksley said. “It burned into the feed pile, but the loss of feed is less than what it could be. It burned probably 500 bales and hundreds of tons of silage, corn and distillers grain. The community came together and they were lining up feed so we could feed cattle the next day. They are as good as it can get.”

Cooksley said some of their worst losses are the mile and a half of shelter belts that burned and their decimated fences. “Some of the posts burned over night and it’s about as bad as I’ve ever seen.”

He said so far they only lost a couple of calves as they were able to get most of them moved out of the way. He knows it could have been far worse. “My nephew picked up a calf about covered with sand and ash. He carried it around until he came back to life and put him back with his mom. We had 600 calves locked up on the sand around the barn. Some cattle are coughing but with the way the fire was traveling it should have been everything. We calve mainly in May and June so we will utilize the winter range for that and try and get through as much of the summer as we can, then winter the best we can.”

Cooksley is very thankful to the hundreds of people who risked their own lives to try and control the fire. “Our hills are soft and rough and not easy to get around in. When I see the tracks of where they went, I’m amazed of what they were able to do.”

He said this was the first railroad fire on them in over 20 years. “We use to take care of the right-of-ways if they were on our side of the fence, but about 15 or 20 years ago the railroad took them back and moved the fences. They have not been managing the fuel loads, they haven’t mowed or trimmed and there is brush and trees growing along the tracks but they are not taking care of it.”

Jessi Mason was trying to get to her sister’s home on the McGinn ranch to help evacuate when the fire forced her to stop. Jessi Mason | Courtesy photo

The railroad shut down the trains for a period of time when it was burning along the tracks but they resumed operations running on both tracks but at a slower speed which greatly hampered the firefighters’ efforts as water trucks and firefighting rigs were forced to wait on slow trains before crossing the tracks. “So far the railroad hasn’t spoken to us, even the crews watching us fight fire wouldn’t talk, so we are still waiting on them.”

Jessi Mason owner of Market and Mill the local grocery store and soon-to-open coffee shop in Anselmo, Nebraska heard about the fire and headed to her business to start preparing sandwiches. “I posted on Facebook and within minutes probably 15 people arrived and started helping. We started with a goal of making 150 sandwiches and probably 15 people showed up just as quickly to start assembling them. We ended the evening with 300 sandwiches and later got called back in to slice more meat around 1am.”

People came by the store and dropped off money, supplies and drinks. “The donations just came in, Facebook is a powerful tool. A lady from Kansas was going through on highway 2, she stopped and gave cash. Another lady was from here who now lives in Alaska called and gave. A lot of the firefighters wives were here most of the night making and prepping food. Volunteers filled coolers and dropped off food to various points around the fire. The firemen were well taken care of,” Mason said. “As tragic as this fire was, the outpouring of support was overwhelming. While the firefighters were bravely battling the fire, countless others were making sure they would be fed and cared for. To experience our community’s generosity and dedication to each other to that extent was humbling to say the least. We were all on the same team, all with the same goal, all fighting the same fire. It really does take a village; and wow, am I thankful for ours.”