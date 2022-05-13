Wind, tornadoes, cause damage for hundreds of miles

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader and other news outlets have reported that two people died in a swath of wind and dust storms along with possible tornado touchdowns.

Straightline winds of up to 100 mph were reported in many areas in eastern South Dakota, from Sioux Falls to Madison to Castlewood, north of Brookings, and areas in between. Nebraska and Minnesota were also affected.

Many social media photos show a wall of dust and dirt moving in what look like ocean waves.

The Larson Dairy Farm of Beresford sustained severe damage to a dairy barn and although no cattle died, skin gashes in two cows were stitched by a veterinarian.

The Burwell, Nebraska rodeo grounds were severely damaged. Many other structures sustained severe damage.

Jed Olbertson of Norway Center, South Dakota, said “I’ve never seen this much damage over such a huge area. Hundreds, if not thousands of farm places were impacted. Plus homes, commercial buildings, schools. This is monumental.”

The weather system brought much needed rain for western North Dakota and Western South Dakota and parts of eastern Montana.

We plan to share more details in an upcoming story.

Mental health help available for storm victims PIERRE – Help is available for individuals and families dealing with the stress and uncertainty that follows natural disasters like last night’s storms across eastern South Dakota. “The Department of Social Services is here to connect people with resources to help them cope with the aftermath of devastating storms,” said Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “If you need help, it is available.” The 211 Helpline Center provides free and confidential information and support to all South Dakotans in every county within the state. Trained support specialists are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide crisis counseling or connect you to local resources including disaster related supports. Simply call 211 or text your zip code to 898211. The 211 Helpline app is also free and available on Google Play or the App Store. DSS contracts with 11 Community Mental Health Centers across the state to provide mental health services to children and adults. To find services in your area, visit https://dss.sd.gov/behavioralhealth/agencycounty.aspx or call the South Dakota Treatment Resource Hotline at 1-800-920-4343. Services can be in person or via telehealth and financial assistance is available. The Crisis Text Line is a free support to individuals in crisis 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Text “TALK” to 741741 from anywhere in the United States to connect with a trained crisis counselor. The Helpline Center’s Text4Hope program provides crisis texting support for all high school students in the state of South Dakota 24/7. Text “icare” to 898211. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential emotional support to people in crisis 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 800-276-8255 (TALK) or access their Chat at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/ . “Disasters like South Dakota experienced yesterday can take a heavy toll on your mental health,” said Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “No one needs to go through this alone – there are people waiting to help.” –South Dakota Department of Social Services





The barn at the Larson Dairy Farm was severely damaged. Courtesy photos



The wind caused damage for hundreds of miles - uprooting trees, destroying homes and other structures. Andy Larson

Courtesy photo

Andy Larson said two cows where hurt, but neither injury was life threatening and both were stitched up by the veterinarian. Andy Larson

Courtesy photos

North Dakota rainfall amounts reported

