Winners of Montana Ag in Color Drawing Contest announced

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation has announced the winners of the Montana Youth Agriculture Literacy program drawing contest. “Montana Ag in Color” was developed in recognition of National Ag Week, March 22-28, as a creative competition for elementary school children. Each grade was given a different agricultural theme ranging from “Grains of Montana” and “Cattle of Montana” to noxious weeds, farm safety and ag-related careers. One winner was selected from each grade with judges selecting one drawing from the winners to receive the “Farm Bureau Proud” designation.

Kindergarten – Kimber Ross, Ekalaka Elementary, Carter County

First Grade – Piper Frye, Ekalaka Elementary, Carter County

Second Grade – Dylan Johnson, Chester Joplin Inverness Elementary, Liberty County

Third Grade – Rhiaunna Simonson, Whitewater Elementary, Phillips County

Fourth Grade – Eva Mitchell, Hillcrest Elementary, Wheatland County

Fifth Grade – Emerson Downing, Saco Elementary, Phillips County

Sixth Grade – Kaitlyn Noyes, Townsend Middle School, Broadwater County

Noyes received the “Farm Bureau Proud” designation.

Entries were judged by the Montana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee on agricultural content, originality, neatness and reproducibility.

“It was fun to be on the selection committee for the Montana Ag in Color contest, which welcomed kindergarten through sixth grade students,” said MFB Women’s Leadership Committee’s Carla Lawrence. “It was a difficult task to select winners with all the talented artists who entered the contest. We hope the students who participated in this contest increased their knowledge about agriculture.”

Winning entries will be printed and distributed on usable items and educational materials and posted on Montana Farm Bureau’s website and Facebook page.

–Montana Farm Bureau