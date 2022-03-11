Winners of Montana Ag in Color Drawing Contest announced

BOZEMAN, Montana – The Montana Farm Bureau Federation has announced the winners of the Montana Youth Agriculture Literacy program drawing contest. “Montana Ag in Color” was developed in recognition of National Ag Week, March 20-26, as a creative competition for elementary school children. Each grade was given a different agricultural theme ranging from “Grains of Montana” and “Cattle in Agriculture” to noxious weeds, farm safety and ag-related careers. One winner was selected from each grade with judges selecting one drawing from the winners to receive the “Farm Bureau Proud” designation.

Kindergarten – Audrey Gunderson, Choteau Elementary, Teton County

First Grade – Aubrey Donnelly, Sacred Heart, Custer County

Second Grade – Claira Duty, Choteau Elementary, Teton County

Third Grade – Leeila Oxarart, Malta Elementary, Phillips County

Fourth Grade – Olivia Ritchey, Malta Elementary, Phillips County

Fifth Grade – Cheyenne Clements, Hillcrest Elementary, Wheatland County

Sixth Grade – Maeve Bryan, Sacred Heart, Custer County

Claira Duty received the “Farm Bureau Proud” designation.

Entries were judged by the Montana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee on agricultural content, originality, neatness and reproducibility.

“A big thank you to those on the selection committee for the Montana Ag in Color drawing contest, which welcomes kindergarten through sixth-grade students,” said MFB Women’s Leadership Committee Chair, Carla Lawrence. “It is always an enjoyable but difficult task to select winners with all the talented artists who entered the contest. We hope the students who participated had fun and learned more about agriculture.”

Winners will attend an educational field trip to Helena, MT with their families and MFBF representatives during Ag Week. Winning entries will be printed and distributed on usable items and educational materials. They will be posted on the Montana Farm Bureau website, http://www.mfbf.org , and Facebook page, @montanafarmbureau.

Kindergarten



First grade



Second grade



Third Grade



Fourth Grade



Fifth grade



Sixth Grade



–Montana Farm Bureau Federation