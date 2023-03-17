Winners of Montana Ag in Color Drawing Contest announced

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation has announced the winners of the Montana Youth Agriculture Literacy program drawing contest. “Montana Ag in Color” was developed in recognition of National Ag Week, March 21-27, as a creative competition for elementary school children. Each grade was given a different agricultural theme ranging from “Grains of Montana” and “Cattle in Agriculture” to noxious weeds, farm safety and ag-related careers. One winner was selected from each grade with judges selecting one drawing from the winners to receive the “Farm Bureau Proud” designation.

Kindergarten – Greyson Zimdars, Saco School, Phillips County

0K-Greyson

First Grade – Abraham Waldner, Zenith Elementary, Glacier County

01-Abraham-

Second Grade – Khloe Brown, Hillcrest Elementary, Wheatland County

02-Khloe

Third Grade – Garnet Gibbs, Gibbs Home School, Dawson County

03-Garnet-

Fourth Grade – Hennessey Williamson, Malta Elementary, Phillips County

04-Hennessy-

Fifth Grade – Seterah Pekovitch, Malta Elementary, Phillips County

05-Seterah-

Sixth Grade – Lyndie Wickens, Winifred School, Fergus County

06-Lyndie

Seterah Pekovitch, received the Farm Bureau Proud award.

Entries were judged by the Montana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee on agricultural content, originality, neatness and reproducibility.

“The Women’s Leadership Committee (WLC) had the honor of judging the Montana Ag in Color drawing contest during our WLC training seminar in February. The contest welcomes kindergarten through sixth grade students from across the state,” said MFB WLC Chair Carla Lawrence. “Our committee enjoys judging this contest, although it is a difficult task to choose the winners from such a talented group of artists. We hope the students had a great time and were able to learn about agriculture and the farmers and ranchers who produce food and fiber in Montana and across the nation.”

Winners will be treated to a pizza party in their local classrooms and receive a prize package from Montana Farm Bureau during Ag Week. Winning entries will be printed and distributed on usable items and educational materials. They will be posted on the Montana Farm Bureau website and Facebook page.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation