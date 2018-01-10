Winter Cattle Journal 2018
January 10, 2018
Producer Profiles
Doll family building a reputation and a breeding program with Charolais and Simmentals since 1946
- Doll Family
By Traci Eatherton
- Gates Limousin
By Rebecca Colnar
- Green Mountain Red Angus
By Curtis Doubet
- Kraye Angus
By Ruth Nicolaus
- L Bar W Cattle Company
By Rebecca Colnar
- Miles Ranch
By Deanna Nelson-Licking
- Webo Ranch
By Ruth Nicolaus
Animal Health & Research
Recommended Stories For You
- On The Ground: Newborn Calf Health Protocols
By Deanna Nelson-Licking
- Fixing Broken Bones In Calves
By Heather Smith Thomas
- Treating Lice In Beef Cattle
By Heather Smith Thomas
- Rare Bovine Diseases
By Terryn Drieling
- Gene Editing in Cattle
By Amanda Radke
- Custom Vaccines for Cattle
By Terryn Drieling
Management
- Predators
By Rebecca Colnar & Maria Tibbetts
- Portable Windbreaks
By Kathy Parker
- Ranching By The Signs
By Rhonda Sedgwick Stearns
People
- Rachel Buzanowski
By Karin Schiley
- Long-Term Care
By Savanna Simmons
- Kitchen Blunders & Recipes
By Deanna Nelson-Licking