Winter Cattle Journal 2018

Producer Profiles

3C Christensen Ranch brings value to Simmental breed

Doll family building a reputation and a breeding program with Charolais and Simmentals since 1946

  • Doll Family
    By Traci Eatherton
  • Gates Limousin
    By Rebecca Colnar
  • Green Mountain Red Angus
    By Curtis Doubet
  • Kraye Angus
    By Ruth Nicolaus
  • L Bar W Cattle Company
    By Rebecca Colnar
  • Miles Ranch
    By Deanna Nelson-Licking
  • Webo Ranch
    By Ruth Nicolaus

Animal Health & Research

Recommended Stories For You

  • On The Ground: Newborn Calf Health Protocols
    By Deanna Nelson-Licking
  • Fixing Broken Bones In Calves
    By Heather Smith Thomas
  • Treating Lice In Beef Cattle
    By Heather Smith Thomas
  • Rare Bovine Diseases
    By Terryn Drieling
  • Gene Editing in Cattle
    By Amanda Radke
  • Custom Vaccines for Cattle
    By Terryn Drieling

Management

  • Predators
    By Rebecca Colnar & Maria Tibbetts
  • Portable Windbreaks
    By Kathy Parker
  • Ranching By The Signs
    By Rhonda Sedgwick Stearns

People

  • Rachel Buzanowski
    By Karin Schiley
  • Long-Term Care
    By Savanna Simmons
  • Kitchen Blunders & Recipes
    By Deanna Nelson-Licking