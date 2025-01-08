Winter Cattle Journal 2025 | Cattle Care: Bull Management  

Every aspect of bull management has a lasting impact not only on that animal but also the cows and heifers on the receiving side of his services. Getting a game plan together before purchasing your next herd bull can make big improvements with simple, even small, changes.

It all starts with a mind shift. Thinking ahead as far as 60 or more days can make all the difference when it comes to managing your next herd bull. Breeding goals will inform your decisions about what kind of bull to buy and where to get it, but what comes next? Kacie McCarthy is a Beef Cow-Calf Specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who knows firsthand how your early decisions around bull management can impact the herd years down the road.

“Spermatogenesis takes about 61 days so what you do on day one will impact the semen produced on day 62,” McCarthy explained. “Figuring out what kind of bull you need for your herd – considering heifers versus cows – will determine what type [i.e. low birth weight] and EPDs you are selecting for. That information effects how you need to manage those bulls once you get them home, such as separating young bulls from mature bulls.”

McCarthy suggests starting at the mouth. “One good question to ask the seller is how that bull was developed and what their nutritional plan looked like before the sale,” she said. “If you take a look at their current body condition score, you can make a game plan for how to continue that feeding regimen while also preparing that bull for breeding season.” Whenever possible, McCarthy strongly suggests making sure you have at least 60 days between the time of purchase and putting your bull to work. This will allow the bull time to adjust to his new environment while also giving you an opportunity to gradually change his feed to better match what he’ll be dining on with the ladies.

The Weighting Game

Adjusting to a new diet takes time for everyone, human and bovine alike. Most herd bulls are developed on a high-energy diet and then turned out on pasture when it’s their time to shine. This is quite an adjustment for their gut and is not only reflected in their body condition score but can also lead to acidosis and other digestive issues. “Taking the time to first understand their previous nutritional regimen and then slowly adjusting to your own will pay dividends in the long run,” McCarthy said. “There’s always going to be some weight loss when these bulls get back to work. Usually, it’s only a change of 1 or 2 in their body condition score.” Management right after purchase can greatly mitigate just how much weight bulls will lose while they’re working. However, if a bull is carrying some extra weight when they enter your program it could be advantageous to provide some supplement if they are losing weight during breeding and so they have an easier time out in the pasture.

“If you’re dealing with yearling bulls, that changes things from a management perspective,” McCarthy said. “They’re still growing and were probably gaining anywhere from two to four pounds per day during development. When they are going out to breed you need to continue to monitoring their condition. Putting them out on high-quality forage along with some grain supplement if needed should allow those bulls to continue developing during and after the breeding season.” Based on research McCarthy has either been a part of or witnessed firsthand at UNL, most bulls are losing between five and 15 percent of their weight during a 30-day breeding season. For the heavier bulls (BCS 7.5), their percentage lost is closer to 15 percent. “Bulls in the ideal range of 5 to 6.5 BCS are losing less than those in the heavier condition,” McCarthy explained.

It’s not enough to only evaluate a bull’s condition before they go out to work, it’s something to continue monitoring throughout the season. A small addition of grain could mean the difference between a few open cows and a herd that barely got covered. “A great time to do a body condition score would be right when those bulls come home from a sale,” McCarthy said. “You should have your biosecurity measures already in place before you head out to a sale. Ideally that would include some time in quarantine and then some testing, like a breeding soundness exam [BSE], and anything else they might need, like vaccinations, to keep your operation safe as you introduce a new animal.”

Managing Multiple

“When you’re managing multiple bulls, you have to be thinking about the pecking order and letting those bulls establish that before breeding season,” McCarthy said. “You don’t want to turn out a bunch of bulls in a pasture that aren’t familiar with each other because they’ll be more worried about fighting with each other than breeding cows.” Establishing social dominance should also take age and size into consideration. A mature bull could easily hurt a yearling bull while trying to assert social dominance. “Keeping an eye on bull behavior during the breeding season could reveal that a more dominant bull is making the most attempts at breeding the herd but maybe his fertility levels aren’t as high as a younger bull,” McCarthy said.

The cow-to-bull ratio is also an important consideration in bull management. McCarthy suggests, for younger bulls, that their age in months should guide the ratio. For example, an 18-month-old bull would work in an 18:1 cow to bull ratio. “Those younger bulls are going to be mounting the cows or heifers more because they’re trying to figure things out,” McCarthy said. “Those more mature bulls can cover a little larger cow ratio because they’re more efficient with their times of service.” Keeping a lower ratio should ultimately protect pregnancy rates but it will also ensure bulls aren’t getting overworked. Keeping bulls happy begins and ends with keeping them healthy, which is mostly about keeping their weight within a certain range.

Almost everything relating to bull management is about their body condition score. “Keeping a close eye on their body condition can help you identify other areas that need improvement,” McCarthy said. “Going into the winter months, you want to know what those bulls look like before it starts getting cold. Making sure those bulls can get out of the elements and have access to high-quality nutrition will go a long way for keeping their body condition after breeding season.” As a final reminder, McCarthy also suggests implementing a trace mineral program which can help mitigate possible foot rot issues and enhance overall performance.

To access University of Nebraska – Lincoln bull selection and management resources, visit http://www.beef.unl.edu/beef-bull-management .

Bull Management Short List

Breeding Soundness Exam

Body Condition Score

Nutrition – Pre-Sale

Nutrition – Pre-Breeding Season

Nutrition – During Breeding Season

Social Dominance

Bull to Cow Ratio