Winter Cattle Journal 2025 | Eichacker Simmentals: Family, Cattle and Community  

“If you treat people as you’d like to be treated yourself, you’ll do just fine.”

“These are just a few words we’ve always remembered and modeled from my dad into our operation,” said Steve Eichacker of Eichacker Simmentals in Salem, South Dakota. “Our family is out there every day working cattle and we want our customers to have cattle that we’d keep in our own operation.”

Steve’s dad, Raphael Eichacker, passed away in 2013, but his words and legacy live on. Today, Eichacker Simmentals is a partnership between Steve, his wife, Cathy, son, Adam, and Steve’s brother, Greg. For the past several years, the family has also added a cooperator herd for embryos and has teamed up with JK Angus — the Kapperman family from Montrose, South Dakota — for their annual bull sale.

The Eichackers first settled in Salem in the early 1900s. Until the 1970s, the farm was mainly a dairy operation. As a kid, Steve was fairly certain he wanted to farm but one thing he was 100% certain about was that he did not want to milk cows.

Raphael first introduced the Simmental genetics in 1971, with the first calves born in 1972. Today, the family manages corn, soybeans, alfalfa, hay, and pasture, as well as their cowherd — all registered, with approximately 70% black Simmental and 30% red Simmental, some with a Red Angus base.

“I remember my dad telling me how he used Charolais, Gelbvieh and Simmental in the tank that first year,” Eichacker said. “He chose to stay with Simmentals, and we’ve never looked back.”

In 1974, Eichacker Simmentals was established with American Simmental Association membership #4441. “I clearly remember the old cumbersome herd handler sheets spread across the kitchen table as he and my mom [Judy] tried to compile all the data,” he said.

“I was just out of high school and my dad almost completely turned breeding decisions over to me,” Eichacker said. “When I look back, that was probably a pretty good leap of faith for Dad, having that much confidence in me to take the reins at an early age and start making those decisions.”

Eichacker married his high school sweetheart, Cathy, in 1982 and they have three children, Amanda, Nick and Adam, along with five grandchildren. Cathy has been a big part of Eichacker Simmentals for many years as well — everything from chute side to data to books.

Building on a 50-plus Year Legacy

This past year marked a significant milestone for the family operation — on Friday, March 1, 2024, Eichacker Simmentals celebrated 50 years during their annual bull and female sale with JK Angus.

“As we put together our 50th anniversary sale catalog and sale, one thing I found myself doing was going through a box of memories,” Eichacker said. “I pulled a cardboard box off the top shelf in one of our closets that had been up there for many years. It was all the old sale stuff that my mom had compiled over the years. She had a file of recipe index cards for every cow and an old typewritten ledger that listed every animal sold — what it sold for, who bought it and such. I’ve been here since I was a kid, and it was nice to remember it all again.”

Along with sharing old photos and running special giveaways, they also acknowledge many people who had been part of their storied history during the sale. One longtime customer, recognized during the event, has purchased bulls from the family since 1976. Three other ranches have bought more than 65 bulls over the years.

“When I recall everything, and as I looked back at all the old pictures, we could never even have dreamt about where we’re at today,” Eichacker said.

Raising Cattle That Work for You, Too

The operation has changed from where it first started, but like many of Raphael’s words, some things have stuck.

“My dad also said, ‘Like a pendulum, if you stay in the middle, you’ll catch it coming both ways,'” Eichacker said. “When we first started with Simmentals, the calves came in about 100 pounds heavier, but, consequently, what we’ve found ourselves doing since early on is that when we sorted replacement heifers, we kept the middle-third. That’s been the meat and potatoes of our operation for us, staying middle of the road.”

New technology has been added, but one constant for the operation is their strategy — representing cattle and data in a straightforward and honest manner. The Eichackers want things in cattle that work for their customers in their environment, too.

“Our cattle have always been exactly what we say they are,” Eichacker said. “All bulls and heifers have genomically enhanced EPDs, are parent-verified and have been tested for homo black and polled. We also work closely with Allied Genetic Resources, which is all about trying to help the producer make a better product, and several of their programs have been incorporated into their bull sale.”

Shaped by People Along the Way

“So many things have helped shape our Simmental herd to where we are today but probably the most influential are the people we’ve met along the way,” Eichacker said.

The past 50-plus years and involvement in many organizations have formed friendships from across the country.

Steve and Cathy served as South Dakota Junior Simmental Advisors for 20 years, watching junior members grow up and join their family operations or start their own. Steve also served as a trustee on the ASA Board of Trustees and Cathy is currently serving on the American Simmental/Simbrah Foundation Board and is actively raising funds to support the Foundation.

Paul Grace, their longtime herdsman who passed away recently from cancer, also left a lasting mark. In his honor, the family organized a fundraiser during their 2023 sale.

“Demonstrating just how generous and good the cattle community is, people not only participated in the raffle but there were also some matching funds given,” Eichacker said. “When it all got done, we were close to $160,000. It was extremely humbling. We didn’t even call or directly ask anybody for help but in the cattle industry people just help.”

The people help make all the hard work worth it.

“There’s no doubt, it’s a lot of work,” Eichacker said. “With cattle, you’re married to them every day out of the year. And there’s just never a slow time of year.”

But it’s been a good place to be for the Eichacker family for the past 50-plus years and they strive to continue to draw on words and inspiration for the next 50 years and beyond.