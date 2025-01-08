Winter Cattle Journal 2025 | Ekstrum Simmental

The genetics of Ekstrum Simmentals originated in 1970 through the work of Richard, Duane and John Ekstrum. They started using artificial insemination and performance testing in their cattle herd in the early 1960s. Today, Clay Ekstrum, 53, and his dad John, 79, run the family operation south of Kimball, SD.

Clay grew up doing cattle chores on the ranch. He eventually went to South Dakota State University at Brookings. While there, his work study job was in the meat lab. “That taught me an aspect of the industry that many don’t see. It really showed me the importance of the consumer side of the market.”

Clay learned more about the industry as he spent six months in Australia, working in some of the different cattle operations before coming back to Kimball. “It’s hard to realize that’s already been 30 years ago!”

Ekstrum Simmental raises purebred red and black animals, running about 300 cows. “I grew up with red-hided animals and like them more but the market dictates that commercial cattlemen like the black-hided animals. Probably about two-thirds of our herd is red and one-third is black.”

Growing up in a family that raised Simmentals, Clay respects the performance of the animals and their maternal abilities. In the 1980s the Ekstrums used and bought many sires out of Canada that were Fleck influenced. They focused on 6.5-7 frame with high performance and maternal traits.

“There are some people who want red Simmental in the area and have a hard time trying to find bulls. We work to provide the animals they want. We have 45 to 50 bulls to sell each year. Besides selling bulls in South Dakota we market cattle into North Dakota, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. Some of our older customers started buying bulls from my dad and they continue to come back.”

Customers appreciate the growth factor of their bulls. “Customers know our bulls produce heavy calves at weaning time that continue to grow in the feedlot, paying off when going through the sale ring,” Clay noted. Their sale posters feature the catchphrase: “Putting beef where it counts – in your pocketbook.” Clay explained, “We want to put more dollars in our customer’s pockets by providing bulls that produce heavier calves with quicker growth.”

The family has found that their best conception rates occur when using AI on natural heat and cleaning up with bulls. For some customers, they breed heifers to Angus bulls to create SimAngus, which offers a combination of calving ease and performance.

In the prairie pothole region, pastures have low-lying ground where cattle graze. The land is rolling with some areas that don’t drain well but still provide plenty of grass. The herd grazes on pasture grass as long as possible, and then on cornstalks until they get fed hay in December. This spring’s rains provided ample grass and hay, but Clay noted they could use more rain. They put up most of their hay by mid-July, and by early October, they had close to 400 acres of grass that hadn’t been grazed yet.

Family operation

The family also raises corn and soybeans. Clay’s uncle Duane remains active on the farm, enjoying operating the equipment. His uncle Richard, who passed away ten years ago, was in charge of the hog operation, with the family raising 5,000 to 6,000 pigs each year.

Clay married Jennifer in 1997. Initially an accountant, she eventually returned to school to become a teacher and now teaches math at the high school and middle school in Kimball, in addition to being the ranch’s bookkeeper. The Ekstrums have two sons: Drew, 21, a junior at the South Dakota School of Mines majoring in mechanical engineering and running collegiate cross-country and track, and Alex, 15, a freshman at Kimball High School who also runs cross-country and track.

“We’re not sure what the boys will do once they finish high school and college,” Clay said. “Drew has always liked working with the equipment on the farm, so maybe he’ll come back. When the boys finish college, we want to encourage them to see some of the world before coming back home.”