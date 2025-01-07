Winter Cattle Journal 2025 | FFA stars shine brightly Regional members capture top awards 

As the 97th National FFA convention wrapped up in Indianapolis in late October, members and teams from across the Tri-State Livestock News readership area were rewarded for years of studying, preparing, early morning practices, and the “joys and discomforts of agriculture,” as they brought home top awards and lifetime experiences.

South Dakota

In South Dakota, the horse evaluation team from Rapid City Stevens FFA, consisting of Elliot Hendrix, Kaiva Coleman, Ethan Hendrix, and Patty Timmons, all of Rapid City, were awestruck after being announced as the first-place team in the nation in horse judging. Getting to first place has “been a lot of work – the culmination of almost five years of practice,” said Elliot Hendrix, a senior at Stevens who plans to pursue a career in public policy or law. “It was so cool to compete against the best of the best and represent our state and our region well.”

The team punched their ticket to the national competition by placing first this year at the South Dakota state FFA horse judging contest, after previously standing second place two times. “We really were hoping this was our year,” said Hendrix.

In the spring semester the team, coached by Genetie Hendrix, Stevens FFA advisor and mother of Elliot and Ethan, studied in the morning and at lunch and in the summer had weekly practices. They also competed together at the American Quarter Horse Association youth world show last August. “It was a lot of work, but the experience really helped with networking and learning from some of the best in the industry,” said Elliot Hendrix.

Coleman, who was homeschooled her entire life until moving to Rapid City from New Hampshire as a sophomore and joined FFA by chance, remembers crying from nerves during her first horse judging contest. After getting through it, she said she “wanted to have the craziest, most unattainable goal I could come up with and this was it.” Coleman is currently a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls majoring in animal science with a focus on equine and plans to attend vet school. “This has shown me the importance of setting goals and keeping them. Vet school will be hard, but I’ve learned so much already about horse management, diseases and understanding of equine health,” she said.

North Dakota

In North Dakota, standing out among the state’s successful delegates was Aidyn Fischer of Scranton taking first-place in the national agriscience fair with his research on air foil design. Fischer won in the category of power, structural and technical systems as an individual member in grades 9-10. He pursued his project with the help of his advisor, Misty Steeke. “There are three primary air foils used on wind turbines around U.S.,” said Fischer, “and I also designed my own air foil.” Fischer printed the four blades on a 3D printer, attached a multimeter (to measure voltage output) to the back, and then, as his dad is a pilot, took the models to the airport and tested their mettle against each other. “It turns out, my air foil design tested the best on average,” Fischer said.

After being announced onstage as the winner at the National FFA Convention, a representative of a large wind energy company pulled him aside and expressed congratulations and a desire to work with him on future projects.

“Aidyn is a smart kid; he’s always been interested in aviation. He dreamt up this project to do with air foil design on his own and used a 3D printer to make the air foils and test them,” said his dad, Andy Fischer. His experience comes first-hand – the Fischers farm and ranch in southwestern North Dakota and own two airplanes that they use to check cattle. A great-grandpa had a crop-dusting business. “We’re a farm family but whenever we can get up and fly, we do,” said Andy Fischer.

“We’re super proud of him, he’s a straight-A student and this is just another example of the kind of kid he is. The technology of today is incredible, that kids can dream up ideas, build things on a computer and put that into a real-world test.”

Fischer, who is a junior in high school, is considering future colleges and has an interest in aerospace engineering. He plans to expand on his air foil research and print and test larger models.

Montana

In the national FFA veterinary science competition, the number one team in the nation comes from the Missoula FFA Chapter of Montana. Missoula bested 45 other state-winning chapters to earn the title. Team members were Mary Catherine Nagel, Ivory West, Kinzey Clark and Collin Yoshimura. The contest tests participants’ abilities to apply veterinary science knowledge and skill in practical settings as well as identify breeds, parasites and equipment. It also includes a written exam and a team presentation.

Yoshimura is a senior at Big Sky High School (Missoula) and said he started FFA as a freshman – “I mostly just did the bare minimum to get to go to the fair,” he said. But his sophomore year he decided FFA was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and “got involved in everything I could.”

Vet science was the first contest he tried, and realized he was good at it. “Our team decided that we wanted to be the best in the state, and we scheduled every opportunity we could to practice.” They won every contest in the state of Montana, including state convention, to make their way to nationals. “Our advisor (Tom Andres) told us, if we were going to win, we were the ones who had to want it – he couldn’t do it for us,” said Yoshimura. “All four of us wanted it, and we were the ones to schedule the practices, to run them – it was a team effort.”

Winning nationals was something they’ll never forget – “When they called the second-place chapter, we realized we had done it. It was surreal, and we all just looked at each other in a state of shock,” he said. Then the whole place went wild. “It was something we can never relive but will always remember. We love this contest and are so happy we go to represent Montana.”

Yoshimura plans to study veterinary medicine in college. “I have learned to love the contest, and I realized it was something I want to do the rest of my life.”

Also from Montana, Reagan Long from the Shields Valley FFA Chapter was named as the national winner in the Turf Grass Management Proficiency Award area and Belgrade’s Alex Tatarka was named as the high individual in the National Food Science competition.

In Nebraska, the Chadron FFA Chapter placed 4th in the Farm and Agribusiness Management contest. The team members were Bryson Bickel, Jace Lien, Gabe Tidyman and Jadyn Tidyman.

In Wyoming, the livestock judging team from Casper FFA placed 4th in the nation, and Hayden Hubbard, Burns FFA was the national winner of Diversified Livestock Production Proficiency.