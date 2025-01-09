Winter Cattle Journal 2025 | Mrnak Hereford Ranch 

At Mrnak Hereford Ranch, a love for ranching and the Hereford breed is a familial trait. “It’s been an operation handed down from generation to generation,” said Brent Mrnak.

His forefathers paved the way for Mrnak Hereford Ranch, located five miles south of Bowman, North Dakota. It was homesteaded in 1906 by Brent’s great-great-grandfather, and Brent’s grandfather established their first registered Hereford herd in 1945.

Brent continues to operate with his father Terry as a partner, a transition that was made in 2022. His grandma Marlene serves as a daily supervisor and his wife Jenna and four sons – Layton, Vance, Bennett, and Ellis (the latter three of whom are triplets) – are all active on the ranch.

Mrnak Hereford Ranch employs four full-time employees and Brent’s brother Andy helps with marketing. “There’s a lot of people that are shorthanded, but honestly I have as good a crew as anybody has,” Brent said.

Brent has made breeding decisions for the operation for two decades, so little has changed since the transition. Mrnaks sell predominantly two-year-old and aged Hereford bulls. Roughly 125 of these are sold through their annual production sale, which is moved up to an earlier date this year – Jan. 21, 2025. Another 40 head are sold privately.

When asked why the family continues to advance the Hereford breed, Brent gave a few reasons among many. “The durability and disposition of the cattle is excellent,” he said.

Disposition is one key element of their breeding program, and Mrnaks see superior daily gains in the feed lot as a direct result of docile cattle. “When they’re not running away from you and they’re running to the bunk, they gain better,” Mrnak said.

Mrnaks are able to track this in real time, as they have a significant feeding operation, which has expanded in recent years. “Every animal that leaves here that is not an intact bull or designed for our sale gets finished here and leaves on a fat truck. When you’re finishing cattle, the things that make us money are days on feed. We always feel that disposition ties into that. We like a Hereford-influenced feeder calf.”

“We keep data [on everything]. A lot of people just sell the seedstock and don’t retain ownership or finish the cattle themselves. It’s pretty unique that we can see that side of things. We’ve got fat cattle on feed every month of the year.”

For Mrnak, the conversion rate of the Hereford influence is second-to-none. Baldy steers raised on the ranch are a prime example, though Mrnak feeds cattle of all colors and for customers. The baldy steers are a byproduct of the supreme baldy heifers Mrnaks strive to produce.

Alongside their registered herd, Mrnaks run a herd of commercial black cattle for this purpose. “We put embryos in all of those cows and clean them up with Hereford bulls,” he said.

“An F-1 female is the best female out there, in our mind,” he said. “An F-1 heifer is kind of the heart of our operation – selling and raising baldy heifers along with our seedstock. It’s the perfect fit.”

Another thriving tenet of Mrnak Herefords is the farming operation. While they have always raised feed for their own cattle, it has now expanded into cash crops. “We grow wheat, corn, canola, and sunflowers.” Mrnaks put up all their own hay and raise their own feed for the registered, commercial, and feedlot cattle.

While North Dakota drought has not made it easy for farming the past year, Mrnak rests easy knowing his cattle can take care of themselves. “We didn’t get any rain this year. Cows that can flesh and hold their own and raise a big calf are everything.”

“365 days a year – we’re working on cows. We want efficiency, fertility, and good udders on cows. We strive to make them better-uddered, easy-fleshing mama cows that can handle themselves, especially in a year like this.”

Strength in a cow’s structural and maternal traits lends heavily toward creating ideal seedstock.

“The bulls that we’re designing are the same thing. They have to be efficient. We want them stout with a super look.”

Mrnak aligns his goals with his customers’ goals.

“The majority of customers that are buying bulls [from us] sell calves right off the cow. It’s important that we make bulls that excel in weaning weight and performance,” he said.

“We strive to produce high-end bulls, but we strive to produce Hereford bulls that complement breeding black cows and commercial cow herds. 90% of our bulls go back and breed black cows.”

Performance is primary, but Mrnak strives to produce attractive cattle, too. “Our cattle have to have a look to them. We like driving around and looking at cattle. Phenotype is very important to us,” he said.

Every animal in the registered program is genomic tested and parentage verified. “We’re not skipping any expense, getting performance records where they need to be. The more data we can collect, the easier it is to pick these cattle apart and find out the cows that are doing their job.

“We’ve got customers that are looking for front end bulls, they really like the genomic data. Accurate EPDs, especially on the female side of things. But it still comes down to raw data – weaning weight, performance – when customers are making their decisions. Moderate birth rates and high growth rates is really what they have to do,” Mrnak said.

Mrnak has “accelerated” their Hereford genetics by AI’ing and placing 200 embryos per year.

Not one to remain complacent, Mrnak is also pursuing a side venture in a small registered Charolais cow herd. The reason being, he explained, “customers come back with these baldies and ask what to breed them to. Using a Hereford bull back on a baldy doesn’t make sense.” One option is an Angus bull. Another option is a Charolais bull.

“I’ve taken some criticism for it, too, but that’s all right,” he said. “We don’t cut corners. We get the ones that we want. If it’s something we’re interested in genetically, we chase after it pretty hard.” This venture may give his customers another option.

Hereford cattle remain central to Mrnak’s work. The emphasis on disposition reflects the value they hold in operating as a family. Having peace of mind with Mrnak’s dad, wife, and children working cattle alongside him is an added bonus of the breed’s docility. “We enjoy what we do and having people around that enjoy it, too, makes it a fun deal for all of us. It is a complete team effort around here, there’s nobody that makes one decision. I like it that way,” he said.

For more information, find them on Facebook at Mrnak Hereford Ranch or at mrnakherefords.com.