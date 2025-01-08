Winter Cattle Journal 2025 | Shortening the Calving Window: Reaping Benefits with Synchronization and Natural Service 

Successful calving seasons are the first step toward a profitable cattle operation.

Weather, labor availability, cattle nutritional considerations, and other variables often play into each producer’s choice of when best to calve their cows. Regardless of the date chosen, every producer wants to market heavier, more uniform calves aiming for more profit.

From a production standpoint, marketing heavier calves can begin with calves born earlier.

How can we increase the percentage of calves born early? This can be accomplished with a well-prepared herd and synchronizing estrus at the start of the breeding season.

Synchronization is often associated with artificial insemination, but utilizing synchronization and natural breeding removes the need for heat detection, above-average facilities, and the additional man-hours that AI requires.

According to a 2017 survey by the National Animal Health Monitoring System, only 11.6% of beef cows in the US are bred using AI. This means the vast majority of US beef cows, over 88%, are bred naturally. Most cattle producers turn bulls out with cows and let nature take it from there. In an effort to get all the cows bred, bulls often remain with the herd but this can lead to long, drawn out calving seasons.

Having the majority of cows bred early in the breeding season has several attractive benefits.

Uniform management

Ease of nutritional management

Gives cow extended recovery time before breeding next year

Heavier calves at weaning

Protocol for one injection of prostaglandin

There are a couple of options when it comes to putting cows once through the chute and using natural service.

“Utilizing estrus synchronization protocol of one injection of prostaglandin (PG), bulls can be turned out when the PG injection is given or PG can be given five days after bulls go out,” said Kansas State Research and Extension Reproductive Management Specialist Dr. Sandy Johnson. Either method is safe and will not induce abortions.

image-12

When bulls are turned out with cows for 5 days prior to the PG injection, about 19-20% of the cows that are cycling cows should come in heat, she noted. “An injection of prostaglandin on day 5 will bring a majority of the remaining cycling females into heat over the next five days.”

“Using this method, a large portion of cyclic females would be in heat within the first 10 days of the breeding season, with a majority of breeding activity occurring around day 8 of the breeding season,” Johnson explained. To address those later-calving cows that are not cycling when PG is given, Johnson suggests the use of a protocol that includes a progestin such as a CIDR (see protocols at BeefRepro.org).

Success of synchronization dependent on several factors

“Research from the University of Nebraska showed synchronization with a day 5 PG injection in cows increased the percentage calving in the first 21 days (75% vs 63%, synchronized vs unsynchronized, respectively),” Nebraska Extension Beef Cow-calf Specialist, Kacie McCarthy.

Success of a synchronization protocol that only includes PG does require heifers and cows to be cycling and receiving adequate nutrition and bulls that are prepared for breeding season.

Bull need

Breeding soundness evaluation rated satisfactory prior to each breeding season

Maturity – breeding experience and 2 to 4 years old

Libido high

Adequate body condition

Bulls that would be ideally suited for a synchronization program with natural service mating would be those that have yearly breeding soundness evaluation (BSE) ranking of “satisfactory,” are mature, 2 to 4 years old, and possess a high libido, aggressively seeking and breeding females, McCarthy said.

BSEs take into account a bull’s physical characteristics and structural soundness, scrotal circumference, sperm motility, and morphology. “To perform well in synchronized herds, bulls must be physically fit and travel well in addition to meeting the other requirements for potential sires,” McCarthy noted.

“One bull to 25 females is recommended ratio for use with synchronization and natural service,” Johnson said. More bulls can increase the amount of fighting, but the stocking rate can vary depending on pasture size. Small pastures or dry lots concentrate the cows closer together, while larger pastures would require the bull to use time and energy traveling to breed cows.

Producers are often concerned about the ability of one bull servicing multiple cows in a short period of time, Johnson noted. However, mature bulls can produce approximately 5 million sperm per minute. Even if a bull bred one cow every 30 minutes over a 30-hour period, the bull wouldn’t run out of sperm.

However, breeding in a short window can magnify risk. Close observation of cycling cows and breeding bulls is recommended since it enables early intervention if problems arise, Johnson cautioned.

Shortening Calving Season and Synchronization Benefits

The length of the calving season not only impacts marketing but also affects health management decisions – nutrition, vaccinations, and replacement heifer growth, selection, and success. Shortening the length of the calving season can lead to simpler management since more cows will be at the same stage of reproduction, and calves will be closer in age.

Cows that calve early have more time to recover and are more likely to continue calving early, becoming a valuable asset to the producer. Studies have shown that estrous synchronization can impact weaning weights as much as 20 to 44 pounds, giving calves born 10 to 17 days before others a large advantage.

The day 0 or day 5 injection of prostaglandin protocol increases the number of cows coming into estrus early in the breeding season. Utilizing estrus synchronization with one time through the chute and breeding using natural service can simplify management and result in heavier calves at weaning, resulting in more profit per calf sold.

Consult and follow your veterinarian’s advice as there are several prostaglandin products available and while similar in effectiveness differ with injection technique (subcutaneously or intramuscular), dose and cost.