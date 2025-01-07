Winter Cattle Journal 2025 | Suttyn Dodge: A Voice for Agriculture through the Miss United States Agriculture Program 

Bowman, North Dakota, is home to a young woman who is making a significant impact on the agricultural community at just 15 years old. Suttyn Dodge, daughter of Jason and Tressa Dodge, grew up in a family with over a century of ranching history. Their ranch, spanning 116 years, raises registered quarter horses and polled Herefords, and Suttyn hopes to continue this legacy by taking over the ranch one day. Her journey into the Miss United States Agriculture program has provided her with a unique platform to share her passion for agriculture and educate the public about the industry she loves.

Inspiration for Involvement

Suttyn’s initial interest in the Miss United States Agriculture program was sparked by an encounter with 2022 National Miss Agriculture USA, Maci Wehri. Maci’s visit to Bowman County High School planted a seed of inspiration. “When we were walking back to our lockers after Maci spoke, I jokingly said to my friend, ‘I’m going to be her someday,'” said Suttyn.

From that moment, Suttyn’s path began to unfold. With Maci’s influence, she gained the confidence to pursue a role in the program that would challenge her to grow as a person and an advocate for agriculture.

The Role of Miss United States Agriculture

As North Dakota’s Teen Miss United States Agriculture, Suttyn had the freedom to shape her role in a way that best suited her passions and interests. “When you are granted this title, you can make of it as you wish,” she said. For Suttyn, her reign was an opportunity to share her knowledge and love for agriculture with a wider audience.

“I love speaking. I love talking to people. I love getting to inform people,” she said. Utilizing social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, she provided insights into the agriculture industry, connecting with people from all walks of life.

One of the highlights of her reign was speaking at local events. A particularly memorable experience was at Bowman’s Ag Appreciation Banquet, where she had the chance to inspire others and connect with the community. “There were so many little girls who wanted to take pictures with me,” she said.

This moment not only solidified her commitment to agriculture but also underscored the importance of representation and role models for young girls in rural areas.

The National Stage

Gaining the title of 2024 North Dakota Teen Miss United States Agriculture was a journey that culminated in Suttyn competing at the national level. “I filled out an application. This July I competed in Enterprise, Alabama, for the national title,” she said. Although her reign ended this summer, the experience of competing on a national stage left a lasting impression. It expanded her perspective on agriculture and allowed her to view the industry through the lens of others.

“When you’re viewing from everyone else’s perspective,” she said, “everyone thinks of the word agriculture differently.” This broadened outlook has further motivated Suttyn to continue educating others about the diversity of agriculture and its importance in society.

Lessons Learned and Challenges Faced

Throughout her reign, Suttyn encountered both challenges and rewards. One of the greatest rewards was the newfound respect and attention she received when speaking about agriculture. This credibility allowed her to effectively advocate for farmers and ranchers, who she believes are often overlooked in discussions about food production.

However, her time as North Dakota Teen Miss United States Agriculture was not without its challenges. Suttyn acknowledges the difficulties of promoting agriculture in a world that can be increasingly skeptical of the industry. “We are in a period where so many people are anti-agriculture,” she said. “Agriculture is not ruining the atmosphere.”

Despite these challenges, Suttyn remains steadfast in her belief that educating the public is key to bridging the gap between producers and consumers.

Growing Up on the Ranch

Suttyn’s connection to agriculture runs deep, shaped by her upbringing on her family’s ranch. “Growing up on the ranch has really shaped my view on agriculture, as I have learned what it takes to have patience,” she said.

The day-to-day life on the ranch has taught her the value of hard work and dedication. “You wake up in the morning, do chores, and then do chores at night. About the only two things that are going to stay the same during the day,” she said, highlighting the unpredictability and variety that comes with ranch life.

For Suttyn, one of the most cherished traditions on the ranch is their annual horse sale. It’s a time for family to come together, and for Suttyn, the joy of seeing extended family members she rarely sees is one of her favorite memories.

A Deeper Love for Agriculture

Participating in the Miss United States Agriculture program has influenced Suttyn’s future goals in profound ways. “I found an even deeper love for agriculture. I’ve not only educated myself, but many others along with it,” she said.

The experience has solidified her desire to stay close to her roots. “I am going to stay around and help my parents on the ranch,” she said, but she also envisions using her skills to educate others. “I am thinking about becoming an agriculture education teacher, to advocate even further for agriculture.”

A Message for Future Queens

For other girls who may be interested in the Miss United States Agriculture Program, Suttyn offers some simple yet powerful advice: “Do not dream of it when you can make it happen. Don’t just sit and wait for something to happen while you’re dreaming. Just do it.”

Her words reflect the determination and drive that have carried her through her reign and will continue to guide her in the future.

Bridging the Gap

Programs like Miss United States Agriculture play a critical role in bridging the gap between consumers and producers. “By having people who know agriculture and who have an agricultural background, they are able to talk to people who believe such things as your food comes from the store,” Suttyn said.

By fostering dialogue and education, the program helps dispel myths and misconceptions about the industry, ensuring that the stories of farmers and ranchers are heard.

Suttyn Dodge’s journey as North Dakota Teen Miss United States Agriculture is a testament to the power of advocacy and education. With her passion, dedication, and determination, she is not only shaping the future of her family’s ranch but also inspiring the next generation of agricultural advocates.