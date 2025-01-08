Winter Cattle Journal 2025 | TIPS ON KEEPING SECOND CALF HEIFERS IN THE HERD 

According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Specialists, nutrition, health, and reproductive management of yearlings and two year olds are key to success in subsequent breeding seasons. 20240508_152140-2

Setting two-year old heifers up for reproductive success so they stay in the herd is a major factor in profitability. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Specialists, nutrition, health, and reproductive management of yearlings and two year olds are key to success in subsequent breeding seasons.

Many producers struggle with getting heifers to rebreed. Often the coming three-year-olds have the highest cull rate of any age group, at times over 30 percent.

“In addition to the loss of income from the potential calf crop is the depreciation of the cow. If a bred heifer is developed or purchased for a value of $2800 and is sold as a slaughter cow after one calf for $1350, then the depreciation cost of that cow is $1450. That is a substantial loss,” Chasing The Elusive Second Calf Heifer, for University of Nebraska-Lincoln by Kacie McCarthy and Karla Wilke.

Often the sentiment is that producers do not baby their heifers, believing that if a heifer cannot make it in their environment, she does not need to be there.

Kacie McCarthy, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Cow/Calf Specialist, suggests a different perspective.

Environment and feed should be considered when selecting bulls so you are creating females that will thrive in your situation, McCarthy said.

“Selecting heifers for milk production or maintenance requirements that do not match what the environment can provide is likely to result in cows not breeding or not breeding on time,” she said.

This, however, does not imply that heifers or two year olds should be in poor condition.

McCarthy stressed having young females in a body condition score (BCS) of around a five or six sets them up for reserves for the next breeding season and in turn is setting them up for success as cows.

“Having a heifer at a BSC of a six at calving gives her some reserves for weight lost at calving,” she said. “A heifer with a score of five or six breeds back batter than one at four.”

Karla Wilke, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Cow/Calf Systems and Stocker Management specialist emphasized the high nutritional requirements of two-year old females to meet the demands of continued growth simultaneously with lactation and reproduction.

“A second calf heifer is trying to rebreed; she has growth and lactation requirements and is a completely different animal from mature cows,” she said. “Pregnancy is the last thing on her list of things to do. A yearling heifer only has her growth requirements and a mature cow has lactation requirements, but a second calf heifer must do it all.”

Operators struggling with conception rates in their two-year old females should consider both genetics and nutrition.

“Producers should ask themselves if they are keeping heifers from bulls with high milk EPD’s, and if the traits they are bred for are possible for the heifers to keep up with the resources provided,” Wilke said.

Wilke said meeting the high energy demands of young cows requires increased protein supplementation, as the protein helps with digestion. She also noted that making the young smaller cows compete against older, larger “bossy” cows can be a problem.

“Even if you are feeding enough for all the cows, growing and lactating cows have greater nutrient needs and smaller rumens than adult cows, and the smaller ones are likely to be shoved out and not able to eat what they need while the older cows are getting more than they need. We have the same expectation of a coming three-year-old as a five-year-old cow, but we need to meet their individual needs.”

In cases of extreme drought, early weaning of the calf can also help the heifers recover from milking before winter hits.

“Young cows managed on a different ration and in a different pasture or pen from mature cows allows them to consume a diet more balanced for their needs and removes competition for feed from older, bigger cows. For example, if all cows and heifers were fed 3.5 pounds of dried distillers as a supplement per day and given the rest of the diet as good quality meadow hay, this would meet both the energy and protein needs of the mature cow. The heifer, because of her smaller rumen size and increased nutrient requirements would likely be short 2 pounds of total digestible nutrients (TDN) per day. TDN is used as a measure of energy the cow requires,” Chasing The Elusive Second Calf Heifer.

Maturity is another factor to consider.

“Keep the oldest and biggest heifers for replacements, the ones from your first calving group,” McCarthy said. “They will be more mature at breeding and research has shown those older heifers will remain in the herd longer. The earlier they calve gives them the best chance of cycling by breeding season and staying in the early calving group.”

Producers need to make sure the needs of the heifers are being met and that the young cows are being set up for success moving into the next breeding seasons through proper nutrition, health, and reproductive management. All of these aspects factor into success in future breeding seasons.

Producers who would like help with ration balancing for their young cows can contact their local beef extension educator.

“We have a lot invested in her to not set her up for success,” Wilke said.