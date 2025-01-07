Winter Cattle Journal 2025 | Varilek’s Cattle Call:  Cattle Marketing Decisions 

Varilek

It has been a great summer and fall with great feeding conditions and high prices. The cattle cycle with tight numbers produced a long-sustained rally for cattle feeders. The future is what is in question from here.

Tracking heifer retention will be of importance. The last cattle on feed report is showing a slight shift towards more steers versus heifers in the yard. It is a much smaller shift than the trend we saw during the break of 2015. Cow slaughter is also pacing behind year ago levels signaling we the lower quality cows are cleaned up.

With risk on the horizon, I would like to walk you through some tools you can use for marketing. I am a commodity broker that also sells Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), so I can talk about the advantages and disadvantages of the programs.

Futures can be straight hedges or with options called puts and calls. Straight hedges are locking in a futures price while you maintain margin on the position for the duration. You can hold that position for the length of the contract or for literally minutes if you like. If you sell your cattle early, you can exit the position anytime. Also, if the market feel is changing, you can take your profit or loss and move on from the position. There is margin risk on futures trading. If a market is going against you, money is needed to maintain the position.

I will keep options simple for you and will just explain a put. A put is a floor you can buy at a variety of prices below the market. The higher the coverage, the more the put will cost. You put money into your account for the price you bought in. There are no additional margin calls, and you can exit the position at any time.

LRP is in the buzz since an additional government subsidy applies. It is similar to a put on the futures market as it gives you a floor price. The insurance coverage does not need to be paid until the end period for a bonus. It is a nice tool for some but carries a few disadvantages. You are locked in to the policy with no chance to offset if the date does not match up with your cattle, and be very sure to trust the agent you do business with. I get paid more commission for the higher coverage you buy. That means you need to make sure your business partner has your best interests in mind when deciding on a level of coverage.

LRP is also still widely used for subsidy harvesting which needs to be fixed before it gets a black eye. Producers are being forced to look into the money squeeze to compete with those who are using it. A few cattle organizations are looking into ways to govern this procedure. I have explained to the RMA how I think they can fix it, but until then, it will still be used widely for that purpose. A quick note of explanation would be producers are buying the LRP when dates line up with offsetting CME products. Then the CME option is sold at the same coverage level so the subsidy can be harvested. It crosses many moral barriers for me and should be looked into.

We are on a good run in the cattle industry. It is fun to do what we love, and I hope this gives you some insight if you need to protect the future of your operation. God Bless.

