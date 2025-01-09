Winter Cattle Journal 2025 | Wasem Red Angus: Red Cattle that Last  

For Chris and Jolyn Wasem, being selective of the genetics that they breed for – and only offering the same quality of Red Angus cattle to their customers that they themselves want to use on their ranch near Halliday, North Dakota – is a top priority.

“We’ve had sales where some of the bulls that we’ve no sold, we’ve actually used back in our own herd, both on the commercial side and the registered side. That’s how strongly we feel about the quality of our cattle,” Chris says. “There’s obviously the front-end ones, but the bottom end is still better than most.”

Chris and Jolyn moved back to North Dakota to lease a place six miles from where Chris grew up in 2004. They ran commercial cattle and worked odd jobs off the ranch to make ends meet. Chris had always thought about running a seedstock operation, but never found a way to pursue it until Tony and Karen Messier, Red Angus breeders nearby, were holding a dispersal sale.

“I started doing a lot of AI work in 2001 and I did a lot of commercial AI for folks,” Chris says. “I got to see a lot of types and kinds of cattle and I always thought highly of the Red Angus.”

The Wasems sold bulls private treaty for a while, then partnered with a neighbor who raised Herefords in a joint bull sale, all the while Chris was still working off the ranch. In 2017, they held their first solo bull sale and were also able to make the ranch their full-time employment. Just this last winter they dispersed their commercial cow herd, save some recip cows.

While the ranch has continued with the initial genetics that they purchased from Messiers, Chris describes the direction they’ve taken moving forward as more of a performance type herd, while keeping other traits in check as well.

“There’s not really one individual place we’ve got genetics from. We’ve just gone around the country and looked at different kinds of cattle and found what we like from different producers,” Chris says. “We rely pretty heavily on the Pieper Red Angus right now, we use a lot of their seedstock on the bull end of it, but we’ve also sourced some from Berwalds and initially we got some bulls from Leland Red Angus.”

Normally, the Wasem’s offer around 50 bulls during their annual production sale, as well as a number of females and open heifers from themselves and some of their customers. In their 2025 sale, because of the quality of their bull crop, they are expecting around 70 bulls and 100 heifers to reach sale day.

“We have a pretty strict culling process on what we sell that starts at weaning time, we take measurements on the bulls, weight being one of them, phenotype, structure, we’re scrutinizing everything, not only my eyes but my wife’s and my daughters’ as well,” Chris says.

At the Wasem Ranch, bull development starts at conception, keeping the cow herd fed well enough to wean a healthy calf. Then a nutritionist builds a balanced ration for the bulls that is fed from weaning through delivery to their new owners.

“We’re just trying to grow these guys,” Chris says. The ration consists of silage corn, grass hay, alfalfa hay, oat hay and corn. “That and a balanced mineral package with some Rumensin, pretty much everything that is fed to these guys is grown at our place other than supplements and distillers grain for protein supplement.”

The heifers are developed similarly, culled just as harshly, though not pushed quite as hard. Phenotype and structure are the number one factors for heifer selection.

“After that we base it off of production history of the dam, they’ve got to meet a certain criteria to make it here. We’re looking for anything from 1,350 to 1,500-pound cows is where we’ve been landing here in the last several years,” Chris says.

While a feed efficient cow herd is important, so is making the soil as efficient as possible. A lot of the land that the Wasem’s run on is lease ground and the ranch is looking to be more feed efficient with that ground. They are currently in the initial stages of planting farm ground back to native grasses and implementing rotational grazing systems.

“We don’t own a lot of land, unfortunately, so the stuff that we do own, we’re wanting to make the most of,” Chris says.

In the future, likely in 2025, the ranch is looking at the idea of having a fall female and bull sale, offering 18-month-old bulls and some older cows that have been good producers. No matter what the future brings, quality will remain at the forefront of what the Wasem’s turn out. When making bull and heifer selections, they stick to the basis that if they wouldn’t use the finished product, they don’t expect their customers to want it either.

“We want something that’s going to last and stay around a long time,” Jolyn says. “We have some cows that are 12 years old and still in production and doing good, and that’s the type of cattle we want and we want to sell to people, too.”

The upcoming Wasem Red Angus Annual Production Sale is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2025. See their Facebook page or visit their website, wasemredangus.com for more information.