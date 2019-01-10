Winter Classic AQHA Show

Date: Jan 19 – Jan 24, 2019

Call for Cattle by Jan. 11, 2019

The Black Hills Stock Show kicks off with the Winter Classic AQHA Horse Show. Competitors from across the United States will gather in Rapid City to compete. The show will feature 54 different classes from Reining, Working Cow Horse, Halter, Cutting and Roping classes. The Winter Classic has gained popularity within the ranks of the horse world due to the triple judged aspect of the show.

Participants can gain 3 times the AQHA points at one show.

Along with the AQHA Show, competitors can participate in the AQHA Special Event Category Show with Ranch Horse Pleasure and Roping.

–BHSS