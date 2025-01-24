Winter Grassland Management School

The South Dakota Grassland Coalition and partners will be offering a winter classroom version of the Grassland Management School on Feb. 11-12 at Cedar Shores Resort, Oacoma, South Dakota. There is not a specific room block, however rooms can be booked by calling cedar shores at 605-234-6376. Landowners and agency/NGO staff who are fairly new to grassland restoration, program options, and techniques are encouraged to attend. All are welcome!



$50 registration fee for entire workshop.

REGISTER AT:

https://sdgrass.org/grassland-management-school/



2025 South Dakota Grassland Management School Agenda

Mission: Provide the means to restore, measure, manage, and add ecological and economic profit to all types of grasslands through a holistic approach.

Tuesday, Feb 11

9:00 Registration

10:00

Welcome and Introductions / Agenda review Josh Lefers, Audubon Great Plains Judge Jessop, SD Grassland Coalition

SESSION 1 SESSION 1: Developing a Project Team

10:15 1a: The Value of Teamwork: “LEGO my LOGO”

Description: Federal, State, and NGO staffers introduce students to building trust through teamwork and focusing on the landowner. Cassie Auxt, Ducks Unlimited Jesse Lisburg, USFWS PFW

John Mayrose, SD GFP

10:25 1b: “How do I know what I don’t know?”: A Landowner’s Perspective.

Description: Dawn Butzer will share landowner perspective in

starting a large grassland restoration project from scratch. Dawn Butzer, landowner, Beresford w/ Matt Stoltenberg, Stoltenberg Consulting

10:45 1c: Customer Service: Putting the Landowner First Description: Multi-agency team will ‘visually’ walk the audience through the correct process steps when working with a landowner, from initial contact to fully developing landowner objectives and sequencing various program options for wildlife habitat, income, recreation, future income, future options, and grassland preservation

over time. Pete Bauman, SDSU Jay Hermann, NRCS

Joe Mayrose, Pheasants Forever Ryan Mar, SD NRCS

Dan Nelson, SD GFP

Jesse Lisburg, USFWS PFW Wade Gubrud, Landowner

11:15 Break

11:30 1d: Putting it All Together: The Carolyn Eck Project

Description: This presentation will highlight how teamwork and flexibility can result in lasting conservation and relationships. Carolyn Eck, Landowner Pete Bauman, SDSU

Jay Hermann, NRCS

11:40 1e: Open Discussion and Q&A: Objectives, Customer Service, and Creating a Project Team Cassie Auxt, Ducks Unlimited Moderator

NOON Lunch

SESSION 2: LAND PREPARATION AND PLANTING

1:00 2a: What Shapes Grasslands / Grasslands of Today Description: brief historical perspective on overall grassland ecology and history. Cody Grewing, Audubon Great Plains

1:15 2b: Understanding Soils and Ecological Sites Description: Introduction to soils, soil types, and how soil management history and future objectives are connected. Jay Hermann, NRCS Kent Vlieger, NRCS Ryan Forbes, NRCS

1:45 2c: Cropland Chemical History, Residue and Carryover

Description: Guidance on impact of chemical history on future grassland seeding strategies, timing, and adjustments Brian Chatham, Ducks Unlimited

2:15 2d: Chemical History Case Study: Ried Ranch

Description: Remaining flexible in grassland restoration with a known chemical history. Meshing seed mix preference and future management objectives with known chemical history. Jesse Lisburg, USFWS PFW Wilbur Ried, Landowner

2:30 2e: Soils and Chemicals Discussion and Q&A Cassie Auxt, Ducks Unlimited Moderator

3:00 Break

SESSION 3 CHOOSING SEED MIXES – SEED NERDS

3:15 3a: Creative Seed Mixing on Multi-use Lands

Description: Common sense approach to seed mixing with an open

mind, creativity, and innovation in mixes for stacked objectives of ecology, biology, recreational needs, and budgets. Owen McElroy, SD GFP

3:45 3b: Seed Mixing within NRCS / Using the Seed Calculator Description: Introduction to creating seed mixes that meet USDA program standards and the tools available. CRP, EQIP, etc. Joe Mayrose, Pheasants Forever Ryan Mar, NRCS

Jay Hermann, NRCS

4:15 3c: Seed Mixing for Private Lands Wildlife Projects Description: Integration of a variety of tools to meet private landowner objectives where programs and priorities overlap. Dan Nelson, SD GFP

4:30

3d: Bulk Harvest Native Seed Mixes

Description: Understanding where and how bulk harvest native seed mixes can be used for various objectives on certain properties

such as NGO, State, Federal, research, and private lands projects. Joe Blastick, The Nature Conservancy

5:00 Break

5:15 Supper early supper so those commuting can eat and leave if they wish

6:30 Social / Cash Bar

Wednesday, Feb 12

SESSION 3 con’t. CHOOSING SEED MIXES con’t – MORE NERDS

8:00 Seed Mixing Classes – Upcoming

Description: Value of focused seed mixing class for understanding mixing tools and options. Luke Zilverberg, SD GFP

8:20 3e: Seed Testing

Description: Testing various seed for viability, pure live seed, and weeds. How, when, where, why? Interpretation and application of test results. Pete Bauman, SDSU Extension

8:40 Seed Mixing Discussion Cassie Auxt, Ducks Unlimited Moderator

9:15 Break

SESSION 4 PLANTING TECHNIQUES

9:30 4a: Seeding Into Cropland

Description: Considerations of previous crops, crop residues, soil preparation, timing, seeding techniques, and expectations. Brett Blank, SD GFP

Joe Blastick, The Nature Conservancy

10:00 4b: Seeding Into Sod

Descriptions: Considerations for type of sod, severity of non-native infestations, past management history, and future goals. Process steps for achieving success and integration of mechanical, cultural, and chemical tools. Preparation, timing, seeding techniques, and expectations. Owen McElroy, SD GFP

10:30 4c: Learning From the Past

Description: Seeking advice and studying experience of others

when planning seeding strategies to ensure efficiency in success while managing costs and expectations. Kyle Kelsey, USFWS

10:45 4c: Seeding Techniques Discussion and Q&A Cassie Auxt, Ducks Unlimited

11:30 Lunch

SESSION 5 STAND ESTABLISHMENT AND LESSONS LEARNED

12:30 5a: Stand Establishment and Maintenance

Description: Review of tools and techniques for post-germination through early establishment and longer-term maintenance: Do’s and Don’ts and timing of mowing, burning, chemical, grazing,

fertilizing, etc. Brett Blank, SD GFP

1:00 5a: Introduction to Cooperative Demonstration Sites Description: Demo sites include Eck, SDGFP Redlin, SDSU NE Farm, SDSU Oak Lake Field Station Pete Bauman, SDSU

1:10 5b: Cooperative Demonstration Sites Lessons Learned Description: Comparison of results of various establishment and early stand management: Soil/Sod preparation, Seed Sources, Planting Methods, pre-cropping with cover crops, mowing, burning,

chemicals, etc. Pete Bauman, SDSU Owen McElroy, SD GFP Partner Staffers

1:40 5c: The Science, Art, and Law of Advising Landowners on Weed Control

Description: Biology, ecology, finances, local politics, rules, laws, ownership, reputation, and perceptions collide when discerning

early weed management in restorations. Taking early and bold action to preserve investments. Understanding options. Panel Discussion

Steve Molengraaf, Codington County Nathan Mueller, Grant County

Joe Blastick, The Nature Conservancy Owen McElroy, SD GFP

2:00 Break

2:15 Innovations in Grassland Restoration and Management…the Fun Stuff

Description: Sharing of innovative or experimental tools and techniques for grassland restoration and maintenance: Innovation in

harvest and seed planting, use of livestock, chemical experimentation, tree control, re-purposing farm equipment, etc. Pete Bauman, SDSU Owen McElroy, SD GFP

Joe Blastick, The Nature Conservancy Others

2:45 Wrap up Discussion and Q&A Cassie Auxt, Ducks Unlimited Moderator

3:15 Adjourn

–South Dakota Grassland Coalition