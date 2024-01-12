Wintering Bred Heifers

Work with your vet to create a good health management plan for bred heifers. If you have a large herd and a lot of heifers, and your calving season is more than 100 days, you may want to divide the heifers into an early-calving group and a later-calving group after you preg-check, and feed them differently. If you have some that will calve later than you prefer, you could market those to someone who calves later.

Karl Hoppe, Extension Livestock Specialist, North Dakota State University, says the first thing to consider is body condition. “If heifers are thin, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will perform poorly. They can still do well, as long as they are fed adequately. If you plan to sell them, however, you won’t get as high a price,” he says.

If you are keeping a thin heifer, you can make it work, as long as you provide enough energy in the ration to maintain her and the pregnancy and enable her to keep growing. “These young cows will grow until they are about 4 years of age. The coming 2-year-old needs to be gaining weight, and in order to do that, her diet needs a little more energy than what a(n older) cow needs,” says Hoppe.

Shannon Williams, Extension Educator with the University of Idaho says the heifer is growing, the fetus is growing, and she also needs additional nutrients during cold weather just to maintain body heat. “She has a lot of demands. Nutrition is the most important aspect of winter management for bred heifers. No matter what you are feeding, make sure you are meeting those needs, at various stages of gestation,” says Williams.

These needs will change as she gets farther along. “At 8 months’ gestation her demands will be much more than they were at 2 or 3 months. It’s a constant changing nutritional scale as the fetus develops and grows (with highest demands during the final trimester) and as the heifer is still growing and getting ready to calve, and preparing to produce milk afterward,” she says.

“There’s also been a lot of research on fetal programming; we now realize that what we feed the pregnant heifer or cow will influence how her calf performs—as a growing calf, in the backgrounding lot, and in the feedlot, or as a mature animal if it stays in the herd. We are still learning about this,” says Williams.

Travis Olson, an Angus breeder in Alberta, says he wants a heifer to carry some extra flesh. “If her full-term calf weighs about 70 pounds, plus another 50-plus pounds of fluid surrounding that calf in the uterus, that’s 120 pounds. If she weighs 1000 pounds, that’s 12% of her body weight. So she needs to gain 120 pounds between the time you bred her and the time she calves, above and beyond her own growth during that time,” he explains.

“Unless you can keep good hay in front of the whole herd and let them eat all they want (an expensive way to feed), it pays to feed heifers in a separate group and make sure they are gaining weight,” he says.

Hoppe agrees. “Some people put the older, thin cows in with the heifers. You can also put the 3-year-olds—that will be having their second calf—with the heifers, because they are also still growing. This age group often has the hardest time and some may fall out of the program,” he said.

“I like to see bred heifers gaining 1.5 to 2 pounds per day through winter,” says Hoppe. “If you have bad weather like we often do in North Dakota, they need more feed, to do that. If you live in Texas you might get by on a little less feed energy. We really noticed the difference this year. So far in North Dakota we’ve had a mild winter, and cattle are eating less while performing just as well. They are in good shape and good condition,” he says.

“The problem we run into with a nice open winter, is that ranchers in North Dakota are tempted to let cattle stay out on whatever fields they can graze, because we don’t want to start feeding yet. Unfortunately, when cattle are in fields looking for something to eat, there’s not a lot of good-quality feed left by this time. If we start feeding a supplement, this immediately trains them to come to a feed bunk.” They lose the desire to keep grazing.

“In a corn field, for instance, when you stop seeing kernels in the manure, you know the quality of that forage is poor; the cattle are not gaining weight anymore. All they have left is stalks. With bred heifers, if we try to save feed by getting them to graze more, they might be going backward. We have to watch this closely,” Hoppe said.

“When feeding cows, we need to be thinking 6 months in advance in terms of the body condition we want them to be in. If they’ve already lost weight it can be too late to catch up, unless a person has a lot of silage and wants to feed a ‘finishing’ diet. We usually don’t encourage that, for heifers!” says Hoppe.

“Protein supplementation is important which means a balanced ration, depending on what is available, and we can’t forget vitamins and minerals. Calcium and phosphorus are needed for bone growth, in proper proportion. We also need proper ratios for magnesium and potassium. Vitamin A is deficient in feeds in winter, so we need to provide some green, leafy forages or a mineral mix that contains vitamin A.”

One of the problems with many co-product feeds is that they are usually high in phosphorus and low in calcium. “We must be careful about calcium-phosphorus ratio. If cattle are out grazing winter or summer range, grasses tend to be short on phosphorus, so supplementing with a higher-phosphorus feed actually works.” If you know what your base forage is, start with that and work around it to create a balanced diet. If a person suddenly realizes they are out of feed and thinks they need to feed a lot of wheat midds or distillers grains, this could be a wreck.

Energy can generally be supplied by forage since fermentation breakdown of roughage in the rumen produces heat. If cattle are not fed additional energy during cold weather, they rob body fat to keep warm, and lose weight. The needed energy can be supplied by feeding a little hay to cattle on pasture, or increasing the hay ration. During extremely cold weather, cattle should be given all the hay they will clean up, or a protein supplement on dry pastures—to encourage them to eat more.

Dr. Julie Walker (Professor/Extension Specialist-Beef, South Dakota State University) strongly encourages producers to test their feeds. “It may be different from year to year, so the first thing to do is test the hay,” she says.

Then you can know what your heifers need—whether they need a supplement, or which hay to feed them. “You’ve made your biggest investment in them and have no return on that investment yet,” she explains. You don’t want them too thin, or there’s bigger risk for issues at calving (not enough strength for hard labor, or weaker calves) and may not have adequate reserves for producing milk and lose even more weight. Thin first-calf-heifers rarely breed back on time, if they breed back at all.

“We want heifers to be in body condition score of 5.5 to 6 when they calve. We want them a little fleshier than mature cows because they are still growing. If they are thinner than what they should be, we need to increase their energy so they are gaining more weight. This often requires some kind of energy supplement, but we don’t recommend that you start feeding 5 pounds of corn! We base decision on the feeds available. If you’ve been feeding grass hay, maybe we’ll opt to change to a grass-alfalfa mix or a higher-quality grass hay,” she says.

“If they are already in good condition, we just try to hold them there. If they are too fat, we may need to take off a little, because if they are too fat this could potentially impact calving,” she explains.

“Proper nutrition is important to ensure the best colostrum. Typically a mature cow will produce better-quality colostrum than a 2-year-old, so it’s often wise to sort heifers into their own group for calving; make sure they have a clean area.” This can minimize the number of pathogens their young calves encounter, since the concentration of IgG in colostrum for protection from a first-calf heifer could be less than ideal.

“Many people use the Sandhill calving strategy, moving the cows that haven’t calved yet, to new, clean areas every week or two, rather than moving the cows with calves out of the calving area. The area where cows have been calving is contaminated (just from cows’ feces, but also from any young calves that may have already started scouring). By moving the pregnant cows—that haven’t calved yet—to the next pasture, you give their new calves a clean environment when they do calve,” Walker says. This is something to think about, especially with heifers.

Bedding is also helpful for pregnant heifers if weather is cold; they require more energy to keep warm if they are lying on frozen ground. “They may also need shelter, especially if it’s windy and wet. This changes their energy requirements. A cold, dry day is better than cold, wet conditions.” Wet hair has lost its insulating quality, and wind can also make cattle much colder. It’s important to provide windbreaks. Otherwise they need more feed just to keep warm. It’s wise to have a contingency plan with extra feed for really cold nights or a 3-day blizzard.

Consider cow weight and frame score for rations. “Keep track of heifers as they grow,” says Williams. It’s wise to keep more bred heifers than you actually need, since there are always a few that fall out of the program.

Look at frame score. It’s very easy to have the size of your cows creep upward; you end up with larger cattle than you had 10 or 15 years ago. “Maybe you got by feeding x amount of forage to your heifers back then, but because you chose your biggest heifers to keep, their average size is creeping up, and you have to feed more. Earlier feed recommendations were based on a 1,000-pound cow, but today most heifers weigh that much or even more, which means they’ll be 1400 to 1600-pound cows,” says Williams.

“As those heifers grow and calve, make another sort; pick the average (or even the smaller ones if you are trying to downsize your cows). You may want to cull the largest ones that will end up too big as mature cows,” she says.