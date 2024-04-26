With summer coming, Champion ‘A Painted Sunshine’ to enter several more shows

In the action-packed world of equestrian sports the equine athletes are often just as famous as their human counterparts. One such athlete is the five-year-old gelding A Painted Sunshine. A Painted Sunshine, or Smoke as he is known by owner Riley Wheeler and trainer Tate Kirchenschlager, is the handsome gray horse who made a big splash in the team roping world by winning the Open Heading competition at the 2023 American Rope Horse Futurity Association’s World Championship.

It took a team effort for Smoke to reach this level of success. Courtesy photo image-3

A Painted Sunshine is now hitting the road to compete around the nation in several summer events. Wheeler says that Kirchenschlager will be showing the gelding in Ardmore, Oklahoma on April 26; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on May 30; Lincoln, Nebraska on June 13; and Fort Worth Texas on July 5, so there will be plenty of opportunities to catch this team in action.

While the American Rope Horse Futurity Association World Championship roping, held in the John Justin Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, was Smoke’s first big success in the arena, the win makes Kirchenschlager the first person to win the Open Heading competition on two different horses in the history of the event. Kirchenschlager first won the ARHFA World Championship in 2021 on a gelding named Born in the Boondocks, also known as Buzz. Buzz was owned by Kirchenschlager’s mother-in-law and father-in-law when he first started working with the gelding. The two got along so well that Kirchenschlager decided to buy the horse, and the two went on to claim the ARHFA Championship title. Buzz and Smoke, the two champion horses, have their own distinct personalities, but Kirchenschlager says that the two geldings are very similar. When asked what traits they share that drew him to them, Kirchenschlager stated: “They both have a good presence. Both are eye-catching horses.”

When choosing a horse to train in the heading, he says that these are both qualities he looks for along with speed, cow sense, solid build, larger size, and a good mind. All of these are marks of a good heading horse, and Smoke and Buzz both possess all of these qualities as well as their own unique personalities. Kirchenschlager believes Smoke is special in that he loves to run and wants to score well at the beginning of the run.

Kirchenschlager and Smoke focused on the run. Courtesy photo image-2

Kirchenschlager and Smoke are fairly new to each other and have only been working together for about a year. Owner Riley Wheeler bought the horse as a four-year-old at the Triangle Horse Sale in Oklahoma City. He had seen trainer Ivan Raber work with the gelding and knew he was interested. Smoke had plenty of run and a lot of eye appeal, and Wheeler thought the young horse would be a good fit for him. He quickly realized after starting Smoke in the roping that the gelding had great potential. Wheeler says, “The horse deserved someone pretty good on him.” After watching Kirchenschlager rope and being impressed with his horses and attitude, he approached the trainer at the 2022 Rope Horse Futurity. Kirchenschlager was more than willing to begin working with the young gelding and the winning partnership was formed. In the year following the start of their partnership, Smoke and Kirchenschlager showed at six other team roping events with limited success. Despite the talents of both, things didn’t really come together for them until the ARHFA World Championship where they did in a big way. The cowboy from Stephenville, Texas and the horse form Blockton, Iowa qualified for the Championship final round where they put together a score of 237.87 points to win the finals. This helped them earn an overall score of 928.21 points to win the average of the ARHFA World Championship.

When asked about his thoughts on Smoke winning the Championship, Wheeler says, “To have it happen it was a pretty unreal feeling. I feel honored to win it and my horse to win, I owe a lot of thanks to Tate and his whole crew.”

Kirchenschlager says, “It was a great experience. [Smoke] is a really nice, really fast horse.” It’s true Smoke does have a lot of speed- in fact, he was bred for it, along with the cow sense that Kirchenschalger seeks out in his heading horses. On his sire’s side his bloodline goes back to PYC Paint Your Wagon and Corona Cartel, both of which are leading quarter horse racing sires. On his dam’s side you can find names like Playgun and Doc Bar- two horses known for their quickness and cow sense. The combination of these quality bloodlines resulted in the talented gray gelding who is taking the team roping world by storm.

Wheeler also has plans to to work with the horse again. Smoke has one more year of showing ahead of him before Wheeler will make the decision as to whether he will sell the gelding or continue their partnership. Whatever the outcome, this stellar horse will have plenty of chances to show the world what he’s made of.