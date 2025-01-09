Winter Cattle Journal 2025 | Wittkopp Angus 

Wittkopp Angus lies east of Circle in the open expanse known as eastern Montana. Its rolling landscape is broken by small bluffs and cottonwood-tree-lined creeks, interspersed with the occasional feature of rough country.

The thought of his own homestead drove August Wittkopp to America in 1910, and he settled only a mile up the creek from the current Wittkopp Ranch. His son, Frank Wittkopp, branched out from that and started the ranch where Curt Wittkopp and his family currently live.

Purebred breeding runs in the family on both sides. Curt’s father owned Salers and when Sue married Curt in 1983, her family was raising registered Angus in Starr Valley, Nevada. The couple was gifted their first two registered Angus heifers by Sue’s parents as a wedding gift. The heifers were purchased from Thomas Angus Ranch in Oregon.

Realizing their passion for raising and selling registered animals, the couple purchased more Angus cows from Green Valley Angus Ranch and other Montana breeders. They took their time growing their business using artificial insemination to build superior genetics. The Wittkopps offered their first bulls for sale in 1987 at an all-breed sale in Glasgow.

“We developed a combined sale with Big Dry Angus who had also decided to sell in Glasgow. As we both grew and had more yearling bulls to sell, we moved our sale earlier to the second Thursday in February,” Curt noted. Their next bull sale is slated for February 13, 2025.

Wittkopp Angus cattle customers joke that the family chooses the worst weather week of the year to hold their sale, as it often comes with sub-zero temperatures and blizzard like conditions. Even those unpleasant conditions do not prevent buyers from attending the sale to select worthy bulls bred to perform in tough conditions.

“We seek those genetics of animals that can work in the harsh conditions of eastern Montana including large pastures, hot summers and bitter cold winters. Our bulls and cows don’t get babied,” said Sue, who has pride in their livestock. “Disposition is also huge. Nobody wants to fear their cattle.” Curt joked that he had an all-girl cow working crew, so the disposition has to be good.

Sue explains that the family also works hard to have superior genetics on the maternal side, noting that good mother cattle are the basis of everything. “We haven’t gotten into any embryo transfer because we feel a cow should be able to care for her own calf; however, we may look to do so in the future as we have some great cows that would lend well as donors.”

Curt added that as a breeder, it’s essential to have longevity in the herd. “We have some 12-year-old cows that have raised a good calf every year. It is costly to turn over young cows that are not bred. In addition, we don’t send away our bulls to a feedlot, we feed them all here, that way we can see how they develop every day.”

Besides AI, another modern technology available to registered breeders has to do with DNA testing, which provides solid Expected Progeny Differences. “It also verifies parentage—if you didn’t do it, you may not know that this bull calf is for sure a progeny of this specific bull. We have collected DNA on our cattle since 2016. We believe this gives our customers more accurate data to select their bulls, as well as confirms the parentage.”

“Many customers have been buying bulls from us for years. You don’t see them other than a couple of times a year but you run into them at different community events,” Curt said.

Sue handles the paperwork for the bull sale as well as organizing the bull sale catalog while Curt and Duston select the bulls. Allison keeps the social media and website updated and also helps with many other aspects of the sale. Friends and neighbors help with the operation at various times.

The family explains that bull selection goes through several phases of culling the bull calves that won’t make the sale. Branding is the first cut; the second cut is made during pre-conditioning, then they take another look when the calves are weaned. In preparing for the February sale, the selected bulls are clipped, and photos and videos are taken for the catalog and the Frontier Live online sale.

The bulls sell in birth order, not which bull they determine may be the highest seller. Most buyers hail from eastern Montana and western North Dakota.

“I enjoy the bull sale. It’s a great time to visit with people both at the sale and during bull delivery,” said Curt.

The family agrees they gain full enjoyment from raising livestock and working cattle horseback, noting that checking cattle horseback allows thorough checks on cattle health and condition.

“We have a good set of bulls because we have a good set of cows,” Curt explained.

Sue worked for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) for 40 years and explains that the old adage, “Behind every successful rancher is a wife working in town” rings true. “Having a spouse with town income and benefits certainly helped ease our day-to-day operations on the ranch.”

The family works their cattle on horseback; they all agree that they can calmly and quietly view the herd, and it gives the entire family an enjoyable time spent together.

Their oldest daughter, Michelle, lives near Rapid City with her husband, Donnie Carroll and son, Judd, where the couple raises commercial cattle. They jump in to help when needed.

The Wittkopp’s youngest daughter, Allison and her husband, Duston Stephens, moved back to Circle in 2018 after living in Corvallis, Montana. They have their own herd of cattle, and Duston helps on the ranch.

Allison chimed in that she’s pleased that she, Duston and their almost three-year-old son, Dean, are involved. “My parents have organized the business in a way that makes it successful. I am glad we moved back at this age. We enjoy working with and learning from my parents. Agriculture always has some challenges, but I think the future looks bright.”

She pointed out that younger couples raised on ranches in the area are moving back, which allows for a similar camaraderie that her parents experienced when they were younger.

“When we first returned, there weren’t many young people returning to our community. However, since we moved back, there have been more young families moving back to the area. We have trended the same way realizing that farming and ranching is a great way to raise the family. You can’t beat that.”