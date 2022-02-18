Wittkopp Angus 34th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2022

Location: Glasgow Stockyards-Glasgow, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

75 Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,600

42 Commercial Yearling Angus Females – $1,264

Great warm weather for the 34th Annual Wittkopp Angus Production Sale, held Thursday Feb. 10, 2022, at Glasgow Stockyards-Glasgow, Montana. Curt and Sue Wittkopp have a long reputation of raising functional cattle with some of the industries newest genetics and providing their customers with great customer service. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 16 at $7,750, WIP ASHLAND 1060, DOB 3/18/21, GAR ASHLAND x CONNEALY FINAL PRODUCT, Sold to Rob Delp, Vida, MT.

Lot 72 at $7,000, WIP BANKROLL 1276, DOB 4/1/21, BARSTOW BANKROLL B43 x WIP UPSHOT LASS 3252, Sold to Robert Hogan, Brockway, Montana.

Lot 2 at $6500, WIP COMMODORE 1012, DOB 3/3/21, KESSLERS COMMODORE 6516 x VERMILION DANNY BOY M 8283, Sold to Callahan Belling, Richland, Montana.

Lot 38 at $6500, WIP BARRICADE 1155, DOB 3/27/21, SITZ BARRICADE 632F x WERNER WAR PARTY 2417, Sold to Lawson McGill, Powderville, Montana.

Lot 44 at $6,000, WIP EPIC 1168, DOB 3/28/21, WIP EPIC 9091 x BALDRIDGE BREAKTHROUGH A091, Sold to Lawson McGill, Powderville, Montana.

Iva Murch , Jake Newton, and Cody Cornwell- Glasgow Stockyards Inc.



Curt Wittkopp address the crowd from the block.

