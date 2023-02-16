Wittkopp Angus 35th Annual Production Sale

Sale host, Curt Wittkopp in the bull ally.

Sale host, Curt Wittkopp in the bull ally.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 9, 2023



Location: Glasgow Stockyards, Glasgow, MT



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

82 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,855

80 Yearling Open Heifers – $1,524





It turned out to be a beautiful, sunny day for the 35th Annual Wittkopp Angus Bull sale. Curt and Sue and the crew brought an excellent set of moderate framed, thick, deep bodied bulls to town for the sale. The seats were full of buyers and neighbors for the sale.



Top bull was lot 46, WIP Barricade 2167, 3/22/2022 son of Sitz Barricade 632F x Ellingson Identity 9104 to R Math Angus, Whitewater, MT for $19,500.



Lot 76, WIP Guarantee 2262, 3/28/2022 son of Crawford Guarantee 9137 x EXAR Upshot Pride 4186 to Callahan Belling, Richard, MT for $10,500



Lot 59, WIP Growth Fund 2201, 3/24/2022 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x Vermilion Mabry to Lawson McGill, Powderville, MT for $10,000.



Lot 20, WIP Growth Fund 2099, 3/18/2022 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x Connealy Comrade 1385 to Linn LTD Partnership, Saco Mt. for $9,000.



Lot 23, WIP Epic 2101, 3/18/2022 son of WIP Epic 9091 x Sitz Thunderbolt 0189 to Robert Hogan, Brockway, MT for $8,500.



Massar Ranch, Circle MT. Wittkopp Angus bull buyers.

The Hogans from Brockway, MT got a couple Wittkopp bulls.

Lawson McGill, Powderville, MT, Wittkopp Angus bull buyer.

Sale host, Curt Wittkopp in the bull alley.

Sale host, Curt Wittkopp in the bull ally.











