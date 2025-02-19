Wittkopp Angus Sale Report

TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean





Date of Sale: Feb 13, 2025



Location: Glasgow Stockyards in Glasgow, Montana



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:



81 Yearling Bulls – $6,688



111 Replacement Heifers – $2,331

Wittkopp Angus had a full house at the Glasgow Stockyards for their 37th Annual Bull sale. The weather warmed up despite being well below 0 for the days leading up to the sale. With the warm weather and good bulls it was a great turn out.



Top Sellers:



Lot 24 at $11,750 to McGill Ranch, Powderville, MT; WIP Step UP 4107; 3/18/24; 21096130; Sire: EZAR Step Up 9178; Dam: WIP Final Product Erica 4121.



Lot 10 at $11,000 to Bar 7 Cattle Co., Lindsay, MT; WIP True North 4034; 3/05/24; 2109612; Sire: Square B True North 8052; Dam: WIP Quarterback Lass 2108.



Lot 50 at $11,000 to Kent Kleeman, Peerless, MT; WIP Architect 4218; 3/27/24; 21096617; Sire: S Architect 9501; Dam: WIP Upshot Eline 4085.



5 other bulls left the ring at $10,500 each.



Curt Wittkopp (left) and Joe Goggins (center) getting ready to sell some bulls. 4459fa25da20-Wittkopp_Angus_1



