Wittkopp Angus Sale Report

News

TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean

Date of Sale: Feb 13, 2025

Location: Glasgow Stockyards in Glasgow, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

81 Yearling Bulls – $6,688

111 Replacement Heifers – $2,331

Wittkopp Angus had a full house at the Glasgow Stockyards for their 37th Annual Bull sale. The weather warmed up despite being well below 0 for the days leading up to the sale. With the warm weather and good bulls it was a great turn out.

Top Sellers:

Lot 24 at $11,750 to McGill Ranch, Powderville, MT; WIP Step UP 4107; 3/18/24; 21096130; Sire: EZAR Step Up 9178; Dam: WIP Final Product Erica 4121.

Lot 10 at $11,000 to Bar 7 Cattle Co., Lindsay, MT; WIP True North 4034; 3/05/24; 2109612; Sire: Square B True North 8052; Dam: WIP Quarterback Lass 2108. 

Lot 50 at $11,000 to Kent Kleeman, Peerless, MT; WIP Architect 4218; 3/27/24; 21096617; Sire: S Architect 9501; Dam: WIP Upshot Eline 4085.

5 other bulls left the ring at $10,500 each.

Curt Wittkopp (left) and Joe Goggins (center) getting ready to sell some bulls.
Full House at Glasgow Stockyards for Wittkopp Angus Bull Sale
News
