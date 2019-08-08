Wolf Extravaganza Aug 17, Spearfish

The Black Hills Regional Multiple Use Coalition (BHRMUC) will host a “Wolf Extravaganza” on Saturday August 17, 2019, from 3 to 5:30 pm, open to anyone interested in learning more about wolves and what it’s like to live with wolves as neighbors. This event is free of charge will take place at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish, SD. The event will be a panel discussion with experts on the subject and who have experience in management and/or living with wolves. Panelists will each provide a presentation and then take questions as a group. “With the ever-looming threat of wolves distinguishing permanent residence in the Black Hills and surrounding areas, we want to do what we can to help educate folks about what that could look like,” said Hugh Thompson BHRMUC Chairman.

Panel experts include:

Jim Beers, Jim Beers is a retired US Fish & Wildlife Service Wildlife Biologist, Special Agent, Refuge Manager, Wetlands Biologist, and Congressional Fellow. He was stationed in North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York City, and Washington DC. He also served as a US Navy Line Officer in the western Pacific and on Adak, Alaska in the Aleutian Islands. He has worked for the Utah Fish & Game, Minneapolis Police Department, and as a Security Supervisor in Washington, DC. He testified three times before Congress; twice regarding the theft by the US Fish & Wildlife Service of $45 to 60 Million from State fish and wildlife funds and once in opposition to expanding Federal Invasive Species authority. Mr. Beers is the 2005 AAW VERITAS Award winner.

Keith Fisk, Keith Fisk is the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Wildlife Damage Program Administrator stationed in Pierre, SD. Keith grew up in Spink County South Dakota. After earning B.S. and M.S. degrees in Wildlife Science from South Dakota State University Keith worked as a biologist for the USFWS for 7 years in Eastern South Dakota. He’s held his current position of Administrator for the SD GFP Wildlife Damage Management Program for nearly 10 years.

Scott Becker, Scott Becker is the northern Rocky Mountain wolf coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is stationed in Lander, Wyoming. Becker has previously served as a wolf management specialist for Wyoming Game and Fish, and as a wolf biologist for the USFWS (stationed in Cody) and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Becker is a University of Wyoming graduate who has spent his career specializing in wolves.

The Black Hills Regional Multiple Use Coalition (BHRMUC) is a comprised of representatives from over 30 organizations who depend on natural resources from public lands for their livelihood, recreational opportunities, and well-being. The mission of BHRMUC is to promote wise, fair, and sustainable use of our nation’s public lands. Members include: Assn. of National Grasslands, BH Area Conservation Districts, BH Badlands & Lakes Assn, BH Cattlemen’s Assn, BH Flyfishers, BH Forest Resource Assn, BH Four-Wheelers, BH Home Builders, BH Resource Cons & Dev, BH Women in Timber, Cottonwood Grazing Assn, Custer Co Comm, E. Pennington Co Grazing Dist, Fall River Co Comm, Hill City Chamber, Lawrence Co Comm, Off-road Riders Assn, Pioneer Grazing Dist, RC Economic Dev, SD ATU/UTV, SD Family Forests Assn, SD Farm Bureau, SD Grasslands Coalition, SD Public Lands Coalition, SD Snowmobile Assn, SD Stockgrowers, Spearfish Livestock Assn, Spearfish Rifle and Trap Club, W Dakota Water Dev Dist, W Dakota Gem and Mineral Soc, Wyoming Farm Bureau, WY Mining Assoc, WY Stockgrowers Assn

For more information contact: Hugh Thompson BHRMUC Chairman at (307) 281-0568, or Ben Wudtke, Executive Secretary (605) 341-0875

–Black Hills Multiple Use Coalition