Wolf season to close in WMU 313

HELENA – The wolf harvest quota of six wolves in wolf management unit (WMU) 313 has been reached. The wolf season in WMU 313 will close one half hour after sunset on Dec. 27.

Regulations state: “when a quota is reached, the hunting and trapping season for the state, the region and/or WMU will close upon a 24-hour notice.” The latest wolf was harvested Dec. 25.

WMU 313 borders the northern boundary of Yellowstone National Park.

The 2023/2024 Wolf and Furbearer Regulations were set earlier this year by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. Hunters and trappers who harvest a wolf in Montana must report their harvest within 24 hours. The wolf harvest dashboard tracks wolf harvest in the state and can be viewed here .

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks