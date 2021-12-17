Wolf trapping to open in Wolf Management Unit 121 in northwest Montana

After monitoring grizzly bear activity in the area, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recommends opening Wolf Management Unit 121 for wolf trapping in northwest Montana. WMU 121 contains a portion of the Cabinet-Yaak Grizzly Bear Recovery Zone.

FWP biologists have been monitoring grizzly bear activity with a variety of methods since early November. This includes monitoring collared grizzly bears, sightings of bears in the field, weather assessments and reports from the public. Based on the best available information in WMU 121, local biologists recommend opening wolf trapping for that unit.

However, trappers need to be aware that grizzly bears could still be active and should avoid any area where bear sign is observed.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted final changes to the 2021 wolf trapping regulations at its Oct. 28 meeting. The adoption included a “floating” start date for wolf trapping in areas with grizzly bears to be no earlier than the Monday after Thanksgiving, and no later than Dec. 31.

The commission directed the department to assess grizzly bear activity outside of dens to determine the potential for trapping conflicts and to open the wolf trapping season in grizzly areas when that risk is low.

For up-to-date information on the wolf trapping season, click here.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks