Women in ag encouraged to participate in national survey

The American Farm Bureau Women's Leadership Program has launched a Women in Ag online survey that aims to gauge the goals, aspirations, achievements and needs of women who hold various roles in the American agriculture industry.

All women who are farmers, ranchers, farm/ranch employees, employed in agricultural businesses, pursuing ag-related higher education or supportive of agriculture in other ways are invited to participate in the survey at fb.org/women. Respondents must reside in the United States and Farm Bureau membership is not required to participate.

"The Montana Farm Bureau Women's Leadership Committee is encouraging all women across our state involved in agriculture in any capacity to participate in this survey," said Gretchen Schubert, MFBF WLC Chair. "It will be beneficial and interesting to see Montana women well represented when the data is compiled."

Data collected from respondents will be used to gauge trends related to the achievements of women in agriculture, including leadership positions, business successes and election to public office. Results from the survey are slated for release in the fall and will add to findings gleaned from a similar survey conducted in 2014.

The AFB Women's Leadership Committee is sponsoring the survey and is working with other farm and agriculture organizations to encourage participation. Participants will be entered to receive one of five $100 "thank you" gift cards after the survey closes on June 21.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation