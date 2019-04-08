Women in Agribusiness nominations for ag award now being accepted

Boston, M.A. – Nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Women in Agribusiness (WIA) Demeter Award of Excellence, presented by Women in Agribusiness. Recognizing the shining stars in the ag sector, the award highlights women who have achieved excellence in their field or demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the agribusiness industry.

Up to three recipients will be chosen for this year's Women in Agribusiness Demeter Award of

Excellence, which is so named after Demeter, the goddess of the harvest from ancient Greek mythology. Each will be invited to accept their award on stage at the 2019 Women in Agribusiness Summit in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on September 25-27. Recipients will be notified prior to being recognized at the event.

Past recipients were notable for their work with the United Nations in establishing voluntary guidelines on responsible agricultural investment, or developing Indiana's first agricultural law program, or transforming the largest farmer cooperative in the UK from operating at a huge loss to ending with an $8 million profit, and a $30 million increase in revenue.

"We've shone a light on the achievements of many talented women who've made a difference in the ag sector due to their out-of-the-box thinking, persistence and drive, and leadership abilities," said Joy O'Shaughnessy, chief operating officer of Women in Agribusiness and director of the annual Women in Agribusiness Summit. "We are very honored to continue this tradition for what is now our sixth year presenting the WIA Demeter Award of Excellence." Criteria for nomination includes:

1. Woman with a minimum of 10 years of experience in the ag and/or food industry

Recommended Stories For You

2. Woman who is a positive example to other women in the industry

3. Woman who breaks down barriers and serves as a resource for others

4. Woman who consistently exemplifies professionalism

Nomination forms and guidelines for submissions are available on the Women in Agribusiness website. There is no limit to the number of entries, and self-nominations will be accepted as well. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, July 12, 2019. Follow us @Womeninagri, like us on Facebook, and join our Linkedin Group.