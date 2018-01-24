Women in Agriculture Encouraged to Sign Up for Lake Preston Annie’s Project by February 13, 2018

BROOKINGS, S.D. – If you're a woman involved in the agriculture industry, then SDSU Extension's Annie's Project may be the program for you.

"Have you ever asked a farm/ranch management question and not understood the answer? Have you ever signed papers at the bank or FSA and not really understood what they were for? Have you been thinking about if you have enough insurance or an estate plan? Have you wished you knew more about marketing your cattle or crops? If you answered "yes" to any one of these questions then you are a perfect candidate for Annie's Project," said Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

Annie's Project was designed to empower women by providing detailed farm/ranch management information and build networks between women.

Register by Feb. 13, 2018

Over a six-week period women will learn how to develop financial records, learn key communication skills, ask questions about retirement and estate planning, expand marketing knowledge – all while having fun in a supportive learning environment.

Classes meet once a week beginning February 20, 2018 at the J&M Café (306 Main Ave S). The classes continue February 27, March 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Each session will run from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m.

The cost is $125 per person and meals will be served at each session.

For more information, contact Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist at the SDSU Extension Regional Center in Sioux Falls, 605-782-3290.

Pre-registration is due by February 13. To register, visit http://www.igrow/events, select Lake Preston Annie's Project. Class space is limited.

–SDSU Extension