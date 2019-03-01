Women in Agriculture Encouraged to Sign Up for Sioux Falls Annie’s Project by March 25, 2019

BROOKINGS, S.D. – If you're a woman involved in the agriculture industry, then SDSU Extension's Annie's Project may be the program for you. Annie's Project will be held at the SDSU Extension Regional Center (2001 E. Eighth St. Sioux Falls) in Sioux Falls beginning April 1, 2019.

Have you ever asked a farm/ranch management question and not understood the answer? Have you ever signed papers at the bank or FSA and not really understood what they were for? Have you been thinking about if you have enough insurance or an estate plan? Have you wished you knew more about marketing your cattle or crops?

"If you answered "yes" to any one of these questions then you are a perfect candidate for Annie's Project," said Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

Annie's Project was designed to empower women by providing detailed farm/ranch management information and build networks between women.

"This program creates a community of women who have the same goals, issues and interests. The women who participate in an Annie's Project program become more confident about their role in managing their farm/ranch," said Lorna Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist.

Register by March 25, 2019

Over a six-week period, women will learn how to develop financial records, learn key communication skills, ask questions about retirement and estate planning, expand marketing knowledge – all while having fun in a supportive learning environment.

Classes meet once a week beginning April 1 and continue April 8, 15, 22, 29 and May 6. Each session will run from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Pre-registration is due by March 25. To register, visit http://extension.sdstate.edu/events and search by the April 1 event start date. Class space is limited. To help cover costs, registration is $125 per person and includes a meal each session.

For more information, contact Lorna Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist at the SDSU Extension Regional Center in Sioux Falls, 605-782-3290.

–SDSU Extension