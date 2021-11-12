Women in Agriculture event, North Platte, Dec. 9

Lincoln, Neb., Nov. 10., 2021 – Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture program will host the Love of the Land Conference for female farmland owners and tenants looking to improve their business management skills, Dec. 9 at the Sandhills Convention Center, 2102 S. Jeffers St., in North Platte.

Industry experts will present workshops covering lease agreements, rental rates, mental health, crop and livestock insurance and more.

Allan Vyhnalek, a farm and ranch succession educator with Nebraska Extension, will welcome attendees with his keynote address, “For the Love of the Land, and Your Effective Relationships, It is About Communication.”

Vyhnalek has spent the last 33 years in Extension working in both Iowa and Nebraska. His current role at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln allows him to help agriculture families through generational transfers.

Kate Zutavern, the second keynote speaker, is a sandhills rancher who resides in the Nebraska Sandhills with her family, where they raise black angus and, more recently, miniature Scottish Highlands. After losing her husband in 2020, she has found a way to balance life as a mother and a rancher while keeping her husband’s legacy alive.

“Navigating the challenges of owning and renting agricultural land is becoming more complex, especially given recent volatility in commodity markets and input prices,” said Jessica Groskopf, director of the Women Agriculture program. “The conference will prepare attendees with the knowledge and confidence necessary to make effective management decisions while better managing risk and improving profitability on their operations.”

The early bird cost is $75 for registrations received on or before Nov. 21, and $85 after Nov. 21. For more information about the conference, visit the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website at https://wia.unl.edu .

–University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources