Women involved in Agriculture Wanted: Annie’s Level 2 Know Your Numbers Know Your Options

BROOKINGS, S.D. – If you're a woman involved in the agriculture industry, who has questions about farm finance and leases, then Know Your Numbers Know Your Options may be the program for you.

SDSU Extension will host the four-part Know Your Numbers Know Your Options class which is focused on financial risk management in Hot Springs on Tuesdays beginning May 22, 2018 and running May 22, June 12, 19, and 26 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM (MDT) at the SDSU Extension Fall River County Office (709 Jensen Highway, Ste. B Hot Springs, SD 57747).

SDSU Extension will also host the class in Philip, at the Bad River Sr. Citizen Center (115 S. Center Ave., Philip, SD 57567) from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Wednesdays, beginning May 23, 2018 and running May 23, June 13, 20, and 27.

More about Know Your Numbers Know Your Options

Have you ever asked a farm/ranch management question and not understood the answer? Have you ever signed papers at the bank or FSA and not really understood what they were for? Have you been thinking about if you have enough insurance? Have you wished you knew more about flexible and/or cash leasing agreements?

If you answered "yes" to any one of these questions, then you are a perfect candidate for know your numbers know your options.

Recommended Stories For You

"Annie's Project was designed to empower women by providing detailed farm/ranch management information and build networks between women. Know Your Numbers Know Your Options is an Annie's Level 2 course designed for women wanting to learn more about how to develop financial records," said Shannon Sand, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist.

Participation in Annie's Project is not necessary for participation in Your Numbers Know Your Options. Designed to teach key communication skills and expand leasing knowledge, Your Numbers Know Your Options provides a fun and supportive learning environment.

Registration details

Class space is limited. Pre-registration is due by May 20, 2018. To register, visit iGrow.org/events. The cost is $40 per person and covers the cost of meals. This material is based upon work supported by USDA-NIFA Under award number 2015-49200-24226.

For more information, contact Shannon Sand at the SDSU Extension Regional Center in Aberdeen, Shannon.sand@sdstate.edu or 605-626-2870.

–SDSU Extension