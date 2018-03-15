SDSU Extension seeking women in ag to participate in Annie’s Project

BROOKINGS, S.D. – If you're a woman involved in the agriculture industry, then Annie's Project may be the program for you. SDSU Extension is hosting Annie's Project in Plankinton beginning April 3, 2018.

Is Annie's Project for you?

Have you ever asked a farm/ranch management question and not understood the answer? Have you ever signed papers at the bank or FSA and not really understood what they were for? Have you been thinking about if you have enough insurance or an estate plan? Have you wished you knew more about marketing your cattle or crops?

"If you answered "yes" to any one of these questions then you are a perfect candidate for Annie's Project," said Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

Grussing explained that Annie's Project was designed to empower women by providing detailed farm/ranch management information and build networks between women.

Over a six-week period, women will learn how to develop financial records, learn key communication skills, ask questions about retirement and estate planning, expand marketing knowledge – all while having fun in a supportive learning environment.

Classes meet once a week beginning April 3, 2018 in Plankinton at the Commerce Street Grille, (120 S Main St.). The classes continue on April 10, 17, 24, and May 1 and 8.

Each session will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. CST.

To help cover materials, registration is $100 per person. A meal will be served at each session.

Pre-registration is requested by March 27, 2018. Class space is limited to 20.

To register, visit igrow.org/events/annies-project-plankinton/

For more information, contact Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist at 605-995-7378 or taylor.grussing@sdstate.edu for more information.

–SDSU Extension