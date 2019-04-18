Women’s Breakaway added to the Days of ‘47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo

AUSTIN, TEXAS- World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) and the Days of '47 Rodeo (DO47) are pleased to announce that for the first time in history the discipline of women's breakaway roping will be featured at the Komatsu Equipment Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo presented by Zions Bank. The five-day event will be held July 19-24 in Salt Lake City.

"Our mission is to advance the sport of rodeo with our alliance partners like the DO47 who support our decision to provide female rodeo athletes more opportunities," said WCRA President, Bobby Mote. "This historical addition of breakaway roping at the DO47 will give female ropers more opportunities, including the ability to compete for equal and big-money payouts."

In early January, breakaway roper Jackie Crawford made history when she won the WCRA Windy City Roundup earning more than $52,000, setting the record for the largest payout ever for a single event in the sport at the time. With the win, Crawford automatically qualified into Days of '47 that will feature 32 ropers. Other avenues for qualification into Days of '47 will include: Utah Timed Event Classic-Heber City (May 3-4) WCRA Title Town Stampede-Green Bay, WI (June 1), College National Finals Rodeo-Casper, WY (June 9-15), and the WCRA Virtual Rodeo Qualifier Standings (28 athletes as of July 8).

Following the Titletown Stampede, the WCRA will have awarded more than $350,000 to breakaway ropers. Since launching in May of 2018, the WCRA and its partners have awarded more than $3 million in new money to rodeo athletes.

"Thank you so much to The Days of '47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo for giving breakaway ropers the opportunity we've been working for our whole lives," said World Champion Breakaway Roper, Lari Dee Guy. " Getting onto the WCRA Leaderboard is an accomplishment in itself, and now to have a chance at a gold medal in Salt Lake is unbelievable."

The Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo features an Olympic style format offering Gold, Silver and Bronze medals to its winners. Contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie- down roping, barrel racing, bull riding and now breakaway roping will earn the right to compete at the Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo by winning one of the national Trial Events or through the WCRA's VRQ standings. The Gold Medal Round will pay $50,000 and a Gold Medal to each winner.

"As we continue to look for more additions to the Cowboy Games and for our overall fan experience, we felt that women's breakaway roping was a perfect fit," said Tommy Joe Lucia, General Manager of the Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo. "With this addition our payout will be over $1 million, making Salt Lake City a must stop on the rodeo circuit in July."

Qualifying for WCRA events will be based purely on performance and on series points, rather than dollars won, through a new world-ranking points system. For athletes interested in learning more about the WCRA, visit app.wcrarodeo.com.

–WCRA