Women’s rodeo world championship announces 2024 finals schedule: Arlington, Texas, May 18-19

Women’s Rodeo World Championship, the richest ever, returns to action-packed lineup of programming surrounding the 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast across the Metroplex

ARLINGTON, Texas – The WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) and PBR (Professional Bull Riders) today announced the schedule for the richest women’s rodeo of all time – the Women’s Rodeo World Championship (WRWC). Beginning in 2024, the WRWC Champions will be crowned in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium, following a multi-day qualification event in Fort Worth at the iconic Cowtown Coliseum.

After four days of competition inside Cowtown Coliseum from May 13-16, 2024, the Championship Round of the Women’s Rodeo World Championship will conclude inside the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys alongside 2024 PBR World Finals Championship on May 18-19, 2024, where each WRWC event champion will be crowned, earning the lion’s share of the massive $750,000 purse.

“We are proud to have the world’s best female rodeo athletes displaying their skills at one of the most historic rodeo venues in the country and ending with our championship performances at AT&T Stadium, the ultimate destination for Western sports enthusiasts worldwide,” said WRWC Commissioner Linsay Rosser-Sumpter. “To end the year on a high note, at the home of the Dallas Cowboys will provide athletes and PBR fans with an unparalleled experience.”

The complete schedule for the 2024 Women’s Rodeo World Championship is as follows:

Date Round Discipline Venue May 13 Round 1 All Disciplines Cowtown Coliseum May 14 Round 2 All Disciplines Cowtown Coliseum May 15 Semi-Finals All Disciplines Cowtown Coliseum May 16 Showdown Round Breakaway/Team Roping Cowtown Coliseum May 18 Triple Crown of Rodeo Barrel Racing AT&T Stadium May 19 Triple Crown of Rodeo Breakaway/Team Roping AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium was home of the inaugural WRWC in 2020, when the renowned stadium became the first venue to host the event’s championship round. After the event was permanently relocated to the Lone Star State in 2022, following the 2021 WRWC held in Las Vegas.

During the WRWC, athletes will compete in four disciplines—breakaway roping, barrel racing, and team roping (heading and heeling) — all vying for their share of the historical $750,000 purse along will a $20,000 all-around bonus. Champions in each discipline will earn a minimum of $60,000 each.

In almost four years, the WRWC has awarded more than $3 million to women’s rodeo athletes.

In May 2024, Women’s Rodeo World Championship Week will again host a variety of to-be-announced programming across Fort Worth, including award ceremonies and champions dinners.

Athletes can nominate their efforts and earn points for the WRWC Leaderboard (W24) until April 14, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

For more information about the event, including payout, schedule, and format, visit wrwc.rodeo .

–WRWC