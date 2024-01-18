Work of Art: Baxter Badure builds R-CALF Saddle

Belvidere, South Dakota rancher Baxter Badure has built a saddle for R-CALF every year since 2000. “Baxter’s commitment and dedication is a real blessing; it is unprecedented to have one person who has been that devoted and committed to this organization in such a meaningful, artful way,” said Bill Bullard, R-CALF CEO. “He’s a true artist, and his contribution to us is priceless.” 411246858_3499647023634773_5795006498482014708_n

Belvidere, South Dakota rancher Baxter Badure has built a special saddle every year since 2000, commissioned by the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF USA), to be raffled off as a fundraiser for the organization. With membership consisting primarily of cow-calf producers, cattle backgrounders and feeders, many of whom spend time in the saddle on a regular basis, the saddle profoundly expresses their spirit and purpose.

Badure says that making saddles was a craft born of necessity.

“I’m not a good bronc rider but I’ve rode enough of ’em,” he said. “The right saddle can really make a difference. If you build your own, you can get just what you want.”

Badure was a young hand working on the Triangle ranch in the Nebraska Sandhills when he purchased a saddle built by Jerry Croft. It cost him $3,000, and, he said, “I only made about $6,000 a year in those days.”

The Triangle used only horses for all of their cattle work and would run a wagon for spring brandings and fall roundup. “We were way out there in the middle of nowhere,” Badure said.

Drawing pictures and doing leatherwork laid a foundation for the eye catching yet functional saddles Badure is known for making.

“When I spent the evening in the bunkhouse I laid on my bedroll and drew pictures of bronc riders and stuff, we didn’t have TV,” Badure said. “I always could draw a little bit. I like to make my saddles heavily tooled.”

This ornate tooling on the saddle displayed each year at the R-CALF booth at the Black Hills Stock Show draws immediate attention.

“He just keeps getting better,” said R-CALF member and Hermosa South Dakota rancher, Theresa Fox. “His artistry is amazing, and his designs are more ingenious every year.”

Fox spends time in the R-CALF booth at the Stock Show every year, and she says that selling raffle tickets for Badure’s saddle is one of the easiest things she’s ever done.

“He has always helped out and he doesn’t want the spotlight,” Fox said. “He’s not in it for the glory. He has done so much for this organization by using his talent to create a saddle for us for that many years. It has just become a part of R-CALF; there will always be a saddle.”

Badure recalled being asked to donate some leatherwork for the first time.

“I started building a saddle for them on a whim,” he said. “I think they wanted me to build a set of spur straps or something, and a good friend – he was an overachiever – came over and said, ‘why don’t we just build a saddle?’ We threw it together in seven to 10 days, and it went over big. Now I look at pictures of it and think, ‘that thing was horrible.'”

Badure has grown his craft over several decades, building somewhere around 90 saddles to date. He learned by taking apart saddles to see how they were put together, reading books, studying saddles in museums, and looking at other people’s work.

“When I built my first saddle I didn’t know a nice seat wrap from a bad one but it rode good,” he said.

More about Croft

Jerry Croft was one of Badure’s main sources of inspiration, although Croft’s widow, Duffy, said that Badure was not one of Jerry’s students.

“Jerry gave him some pointers but he didn’t learn how to build saddles from Jerry,” she said. “Jerry always said, ‘Baxter builds a really nice saddle.'”

Jerry Croft built over a thousand saddles before “we quit counting.” Jerry learned the trade from R. C. Fox at Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

“Jerry always did leather work, and Bob taught him how to build saddles,” Duffy said. “Jerry was originally from Michigan, and when he was a kid he always wanted to be a cowboy. The people in Michigan said there was no such thing. Jerry didn’t believe them, and after he graduated from high school he went to Arizona where he finally got hired on with a ranch. He cowboyed in Arizona, Wyoming Texas and Montana for a lot of years. After we got married and had a child, living out on somebody’s cow camp was not the best idea, so we decided to buy the saddle shop at Belle Fourche.”

Duffy said that their decision to move to South Dakota just goes to show how much you don’t know where life will take you.

“I remember being in Arizona, watching John Wayne in The Cowboys, when they were taking cattle to Belle Fourche, and we didn’t even know where that was,” she laughed. “A year later we bought the saddle shop in Belle, and we sure know where it is now!”

Crofts little imagined when they made the move that it would lead to Jerry building saddles for several movies.

“The first one was Quigley Down Under for Tom Selleck,” Duffy said. “We built saddles for all his westerns, and Jerry also built his personal saddle. I built Tom’s chaps for the movies.”

Although building saddles for the silver screen may have made Jerry famous, it was his practical knowledge cowboy life and gear – gained through experience – that brought a deeper authenticity to each film. He helped rewrite scripts to make the story more accurate to life on the range.

Jerry Croft and Baxter Badure both put into their saddles what only a working cowboy can: the practical functionality needed by rider and horse for a day on the range.

Baxter’s saddles

“Jerry Croft helped me out a lot when I started,” Badure said. “I have used whatever I find eye appealing from other saddlemakers and blended pieces of their styles together into my own. Over time you get your own style.”

Badure’s saddles are built for cowboys and cowgirls who are riding rough country, designed to make long hours in the saddle comfortable and safe for horse and rider. Aspects of Miles City, Croft, Hamley and Visalia saddles have all been incorporated into Badure’s design.

He is happy to customize the seat for each customer, but he said that he sticks to ranch saddles.

“I build a cowboy saddle that will function out on the ranch,” he said. “This is the style I’ve always used, and the kind of saddle that the people around me ride. In this country, when we take off in the morning, we might trot a horse for 30 miles in the day. We might need to rope a bull. We need a saddle that won’t gall a horse and one that will withstand the strain of holding that bull.”

Badure’s saddles are built with practical functionality at the core. He has used a variety of saddle trees, ranging in cost from $400 up to $2,000. Yet each saddle is also a work of art.

“Every time I tool another flower, I try to make it turn out better than the last one,” he said.

Badure says that it may take him three years to build a saddle, and estimates that he has $1,700-1,900 invested in materials for each one, without putting a value on his time. He is still finding new challenges with each project, and says, “You learn things as you go.”

For anyone interested in learning the craft, he says it’s pretty simple.

“If you can find a saddle to take apart, you can learn the technique to put one together.”

He does feel that it’s important to be able to criticize your own work, and says, “I show people where I screwed up.”

Badure also builds various other cowboy leather gear, including batwing chaps and old style bridles. He looked at historical photographs to build himself a pair of Angora chaps to wear when he rides in the winter. He has also built buckskin gauntlets, which his wife decorated with beadwork. He has his workshop set up in the basement, and works on projects after putting in a full day of ranch work.

“I’m pretty slow,” he said. “I don’t have a sewing machine either, so I’m limited to what I can do with my hand tools.”

Still, he says, building saddles is a nice little hobby.

“If you build your own saddle, you can get just what you want,” Badure said. “It may not be perfect the first time, but you can always take it apart and rebuild it.”

Badure said that he had an incredible response to pictures of last year’s R-CALF saddle that his daughter shared online. He knows there’s a market out there for his saddles if he chose to spend more time building them.

He prefers to stay in the saddle.

“I’m not so old and decrepit yet that I need to build saddles full time,” he said. “I’ll keep chasing cows for a while.”

For several years, Baxter donated the saddle outright to R-CALF. More recently, sponsors have stepped up and made donations specifically for the saddle making.

“He never asked for anything, but it was not fair that it should all come out of his pocket,” said Rick Fox. “This year’s saddle is sponsored by Jenner Equipment, First Interstate Bank, Ag West Feeds/Burwell, Nebraska, 212/79 Service Station/Newell, Premier Equipment, and Julie Trask, DVM.”

Raffle tickets for the saddle are on sale for $5/each, or five for $20. Anyone purchasing or renewing and R-CALF membership gets five tickets with the membership.

To purchase raffle tickets, contact Theresa Fox, 605-255-4614; the South Dakota Stockgrowers office, 605-342-0429; the Ft. Pierre salebarn, where the saddle will be on display after the Black Hills Stock Show until the R-CALF convention in June, 605-223-2576; the R-CALF office, 406-252-2516; or visit the R-CALF booth at the Black Hills Stock Show.

“Baxter has done a whale of a job on the saddle again,” said Rick Fox. “We are super proud of him.”