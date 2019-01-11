Workshops in Chadron, Alliance, Kimball, Neb., offer an introduction to the Schedule F tax form

Nebraska Extension is conducting "Introduction to Schedule F" workshops in Chadron, Alliance and Kimball to explain the updated Federal Income Tax Form Schedule F for farmers and ranchers. The cost for the workshop is $20 per participant.

This workshop is designed to give farmers and ranchers a better understanding of the information needed to file a Schedule F, the form that reports farm income and expenses. Understanding how to record income, and what expenses to deduct will be covered. Attendees will learn about different records to keep and tax forms to watch for in the mail.

After attending this workshop, producers will be able to have a more productive meeting with their tax preparer.

Workshop times, places, and registration information:

Alliance, Jan. 23: 9-11 a.m. at the Box Butte County Extension Office. To register call the Box Butte County Extension Office (308) 762-5616.

Chadron, Jan. 23: 1-3 p.m. at Dawes County 4-H building. To register call the Sheridan County Extension Office (308) 327-2312.

Kimball, Jan. 25: 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Kimball County 4-H Building. To register call the Kimball County Extension Office (308) 235-3122.

–UNL Extension