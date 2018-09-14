World Champions Rodeo Alliance Semi-Finals Tickets Now on Sale

AUSTIN, TEXAS —- The World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) announced tickets for the WCRA $500,000 Semi-Finals Rodeo starting November 14 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla. are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets as low as $10 online by visiting Ticketmaster.

The five-day event will be the host to over 1000 rodeo athletes from across the country competing for $500,000 and their chance to compete in the first WCRA $1 Million Major Rodeo in January of 2019.

The competition will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 14 with a barrel race jackpot followed by two days of timed event jackpots and preliminary rounds starting at 8 a.m. daily.

The two-day, three performance main events will begin on Saturday, Nov. 17 with two progressive rounds followed by the final round on Sunday, Nov. 18. The performances will feature nearly 300 athletes participating in timed and rough stock events having advanced from the preliminary round and WCRA Leaderboard. The final contestants will compete for their share of the $500,000 purse or more than $55,000 per discipline.

Eight athletes in each discipline with the highest scores or fastest times will advance to WCRA $1 Million Major Rodeo in January.

In early May, WCRA announced the $6 million major events, an innovative virtual qualification app and world ranking system for athletes to qualify for high-payout rodeos, and other growth initiatives for the industry.

The $6 million in payouts will be comprised of four large rodeos each featuring a $1-million purse. Four semi-final qualifier events will provide the additional $2 million in prize money. The $6MM WCRA Rodeo Event Series will occur in four independent segments throughout 2019. Qualifying will be based on points, rather than dollars won, through a new world ranking points system – the WCRA Virtual Rodeo Qualifier (VRQ) is available to all rodeo athletes by visiting app.wcrarodeo.com.

To purchase tickets to the WCRA Semi-Finals, fans can visit Ticketmaster. A full list of events and trade show information will be released at a later date.

–WCRA