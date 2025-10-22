World Hereford Conference Comes to Kansas City

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

More than 700 Hereford breeders from 20 countries, including the United States, gather in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 22-26, 2025, for the World Hereford Conference. Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe has proclaimed it Hereford Week.

“This event, which occurs in conjunction with the annual American Hereford Association (AHA) Annual Meeting and Educational Symposium comes at a time of increasing demand for Hereford genetics,” says Jack Ward, AHA executive vice president. “Especially here in the United States, more commercial cow-calf producers are incorporating Hereford genetics into their herds for the breed’s proven inherent genetic advantages, which include fertility, docility, longevity and feed efficiency.”

Governor Kehoe’s proclamation notes, “Hereford seedstock were imported to the United States in 1817 to increase beef production efficiency and continue to serve this purpose through the efforts of dedicated Hereford breeders utilizing genetic improvement tools grounded in cutting-edge research.”

The World Hereford Conference takes place every four years when delegates of the World Hereford Council meet to conduct official business aimed at breed improvement and opportunity development. It is a time for Hereford breeders from around the world to network and learn from one another.

Sites for the World Hereford Conference revolve among World Hereford Council member countries. The first conference was held in 1951 at Herefordshire, England. The United States hosted the World Hereford Conference for the first time in 1960, in Kansas City, Mo. The U.S. also hosted the 12th annual conference in Fort Collins, Colo., in 1996.

“This 19th World Hereford Conference is a remarkable opportunity for breeders from around the world to share their experience and insights,” Ward says. “We are excited to share U.S. Hereford genetics, perspectives and hospitality with global stakeholders.”

The week’s events also include the recognition of many American Hereford producers, young leaders and industry stakeholders, including the Hereford Hall of Fame and Hall of Merit indictees, Golden and Centennial Hereford Breeders, Certified Hereford Beef® award winners, the Hereford Commercial Producer of the Year, Hereford Youth Foundation of America scholarship recipients and winners in the National Junior Hereford Association Fed Steer Shootout.

The week culminates with the Ladies of Royal International Edition Sale and National Hereford Show at the American Royal, where the new National Hereford Queen will be crowned. In fact, the first National Hereford Show in 1899 was the foundation of what later became the iconic American Royal.

International Young Breeders Competition

This year’s event also features the international Young Breeder Competition (YBC) Oct. 19-25. Eleven teams from seven countries — including two from the United States — will compete.

“The Young Breeders Competition is a unique opportunity for the best of the best from across the globe to compete in a range of real-world competitions related to day-to-day beef cattle production and to Hereford seedstock production and marketing,” explains Amy Cowan, AHA director of youth activities and foundation.

For instance, competitors will score cattle for performance and phenotype, relative to specific production scenarios, demonstrate their knowledge about cattle nutrition and cattle health, and work as a team to develop educational presentations on assigned industry topics. Other contests include livestock judging and meat animal evaluation.

Much of the YBC takes place at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan., Oct 19-22. Then contestants travel to Kansas City Oct. 22-26 for the World Hereford Conference and remaining competition, which concludes with a team fitting and showmanship contest at the American Royal livestock show.

-American Hereford Association