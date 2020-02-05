WRANGLER 20X High School Rodeo Results
Bareback:
1. Cooper Filipek, Rapid City, 59
2. Jhett Knight, Rushville, Nebraska, 58
Breakaway
1. Abigail Richie, Bristol, 2.69
2. Madison Kontz, Flandreau, 2.89
3. Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 3.03
4. Joey Carey, Philip, 3.72
Tie Down Roping
1. Chance Derner, New Underwood, 10.87
2. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 11.98
3. Dawson Phillips, Winner, 12.28
4. Sully Paxton, Onida, 13.24
Goat Tying
1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 7.15
2. Dale Forman, Ree Heights, 7.45
3. Chloe Herren, Crooks, 7.61
4. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 7.97
Saddle Bronc
, No Rides
Steer Wrestling
1. Justin Tekrony, Clear Lake, 5.42
2. Shane Anderson, Hurley, 15.1
3. Tegun Spring, Enning, 18.66
Barrel Racing
1. Bridget Romey, Hot Springs, 12.53
2. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 12.88
3. Shaw Nelson, Hartford, 13.09
4. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 13.34
Pole Bending
1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 20.05
2. Maddy Boyd, Sioux Falls, 20.54
3. Jessica Woodward, Custer, 20.83
4. Kodi Retzer, Longlake, 21.12
Team Roping
1. Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche/ Payton Pirrung, Hartford 7.1
2. Rio Nutter, Rapid City/ Bodie Mattson, Sturgis 9.91
3. Denton Good, Long Valley/ Tracer Olson, White River 11.84
4. Sage Bach, Florence/ Tate Johnson, Sisseton 14.79
Bull Riding
1. Riley Shippy, Colome 78
2. Jack Rodenbaugh, Box Elder 77
