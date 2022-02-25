Wrangler National Finals Rodeo payoff climbs again in 2022, now at a record $14.1 million

LAS VEGAS – Feb. 23, 2022 – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association® and Las Vegas Events announced today the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® will see an increase in the payout at the world’s largest rodeo in December for the second consecutive year.

The Wrangler NFR, which is scheduled this year at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Dec. 1-10, will have a record-setting competition payout of more than $10.9 million. This amount includes guaranteed prize money of $1.2 million for all NFR qualifiers and $9,700,098 in competition prize money.

Between 2015 and 2020, the NFR paid out a total of $10 million – $8.8 million in competition prize money and $1.2 million in guaranteed prize money to qualifiers. The total purse increased to $10,257,048 in 2021.

Based on the updated purse in 2022, the increase will see round winners take home $28,914 per round and average winners earn $74,150. Each go-round will pay a total of $93,270, while the average total will pay $279,811 per event.

The stock contractor pay – which is 30% of the contestant payout – increased to $3,270,030.

–PRCA