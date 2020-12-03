Wrangler NFR 2020 Daily Round Results

Results from each round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas December 3 – 12, 2020

Bareback

Bareback riding: First round leaders: 1. Richmond Champion, 87.5 points on J Bar J’s Blessed Assurance; 2. (tie) Mason Clements and Jess Pope, 87 each; 4. (tie) Cole Reiner and Clayton Biglow, 85 each; 6. Chad Rutherford, 84.5.

Steer Wrestling

Steer wrestling: First round leaders: 1. (tie) Jesse Brown, Dakota Eldridge and Blake Knowles, 3.9 seconds each; 4. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Jacob Edler, 4.0 each; 6. Jace Melvin, 4.1.

Team Roping

Saddle Bronc Riding

Saddle bronc riding: First round leaders: 1. Rusty Wright, 86 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Rip Cord; 2. Chase Brooks, 84.5; 3. Stetson Dell Wright, 84; 4. Sterling Crawley, 83.5; 5. Jacobs Crawley, 82; 6. Isaac Diaz, 81.

Tie-Down Roping

Barrel Racing

Bull Riding