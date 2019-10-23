WRCA Announces Special Screening of “Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait” at the World Championship Ranch Rodeo

Photo courtesy WRCA



The Working Ranch Cowboy’s Association and film directors Bud Force and John Langmore are proud to announce a special screening of their film “Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait” will be held at the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo.

The film will be shown on Saturday, November 9 from 3 – 5 p.m. in the Amarillo Performing Arts Center during the 2019 WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo.

“We are honored that Bud Force and John Langmore chose the WRCA World Championship to host this special screening of their film,” said Randy Norris, WRCA president. “This project has been widely anticipated by the cowboy world for some time and we are excited to help make it available to the public.”

The event schedule was altered in order to accommodate the inclusion of the film. “We encourage all of our guests to visit our website or our mobile app to see the adjustments in the schedule,” said Leman Wall, WRCA association manager.

“We’re thrilled to be screening “Cowboys” at the WRCA World Championship Rodeo as this film was made for working cowboys, and this is one of the best gatherings of cowboys and their families anywhere,” said John Langmore, co-director. “We look forward to seeing all our friends in Amarillo and we can only hope they enjoy the ride through the film as much as we did. It’s been a long time coming!”

For more information on “Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait”, follow on Facebook at @thecowboydocumentary.

–WRCA